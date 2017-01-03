Portal to managing health

Photo: Getty Images

A portal to better health is at hand.

A project team is coming to Vernon to offer patients access to their personal health information online via the new MyHealthPortal tool.

MyHealthPortal provides patients with 24 hour access to their health information via their smart phone, tablet or computer through a secure portal from the Interior Health website.

Features include the ability to view Interior Health lab results, diagnostic imaging reports (such as X-rays, scans and ultrasound), certain upcoming appointments, recent hospital visit history and the opportunity to update address and phone number information.

The enrolment team will be at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and the Vernon Downtown Lab in the Sterling Centre from Jan. 9–20, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To sign up, patients must present to the project team in person with legal photo identification and their Care Card or B.C. Services Card in order to verify their identity.

They will be given a login username and password that they will be able to use on their own device — home computer, tablet or smart phone. Then they simply go to the MyHealthPortal page on Interior Health’s website to login.

For those unable to attend in person during this enrolment period, remote enrolment will be available after Jan. 9. To enrol remotely, patients must show their identification at the registration desk and ask to have their email address added to their patient record. They can then submit an enrolment request at interiorhealth.ca/MyHealthPortal. MyHealthPortal support will contact them by phone to complete the secure enrolment process.

Vernon is the latest community to be offered access to the online tool. MyHealthPortal is currently also available to patients who have enrolled in person or via remote enrolment at sites in the Shuswap, Cariboo, and Thompson-Nicola areas. The service is being introduced to all Interior Health hospital patients through a phased roll-out schedule. To date, more than 4,000 patients have enrolled.