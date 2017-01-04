37392

AE Berry gone for good

A business that's been in operation since the City of Vernon was incorporated is closing its doors.

A.E. Berry Insurance on 30th Avenue, was purchased by Baron Insurance Broker Group two years ago. It will shut its doors on Friday.

“We would like to thank our staff over the many years for their loyal support, and we thank our clients for entrusting their insurance needs to us”, said Dave Hoyte, whose family has run A.E. Berry since its inception.

“(The business) was incorporated in 1892, along with the City,” said Hoyte.

His great grandfather C.F. Costerton started the business and was a founding member of Vernon's first chamber of commerce. It was taken over later by his son-in-law, A.E. Berry, who was known as 'Pinkie.' In the 1930s, the company moved to its current location on Main Street.

“When you look back, the whole Valley was owned by foreigners, generally from England, and they provided the equity to buy buildings and businesses. This office was the caretaker (for the transactions).

Hoyte said he leaves with old ledgers from businesses around town, including some from the Kalamalka Hotel.

The family plans to discuss the future of the documents with the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives.

Hoyte admitted to some melancholy as the family departs the business, although son Robbie will remain with Baron Insurance. It has two other locations, in the Landing Plaza and on Anderson Way.

