37392

Vernon  

Disaster averted twice

- | Story: 185032

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Potential disasters were averted twice when fires broke out in the North Okanagan, but in both cases a trained firefighter was on the scene with a fire extinguisher before things got out of hand.

BX/Swan Lake Assistant Chief Stephen Hidasi said crews were called to a vehicle fire on Silver Star Road Tuesday morning, but when they arrived, the fire had already been put out.

Hidasi said a member of the Silver Star Fire Department lived close to the truck fire and when he heard the call come in, grabbed a fire extinguisher he had just been given for Christmas and raced to the scene.

The engine-compartment fire was still small when the firefighter arrived and was quickly put out, saving the elderly man's truck and camper.

On Sunday morning, BX/Swan Lake crews were called to Old Kamloops Road following a report of a structure fire.

In that instance, a ceiling light fixture in a garage melted and dripped onto the top of a convertible car, setting the roof on fire.

However, the homeowners son-in-law, a Vernon firefighter, was at the home and grabbed an extinguisher he had just given his father-in-law for Christmas to put out the flames before any serious damage was done.

Hidasi said a thermal imager was used to make sure there was no risk of further fire.

The fires show the value of having a fire extinguisher in your home or vehicle. Hidasi said people should not only have fire extinguishers handy, but be familiar with how to use them.

However, he stressed safety is the No. 1 concern in any fire, and people should never put themselves in harm's way to try and put a fire out.

“Please don't put yourself at risk,” Hidasi said. “Nothing you own is worth your life.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38124


Real Estate
2869798
209 2388 Baron Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$329,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


36107


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Carol
Carol Vernon SPCA >


34963


thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782

Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters

Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair? Then check out this gallery of diabolical-looking buildings for some...
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
Must Watch
You can tell this minister has seen it all as he remains...
mariah_careys_manager_we_were_told_broken_microphone_pack_would_work_onstage.jpg
Mariah Carey’s manager: ‘We were told broken microphone pack would work onstage’
Music
Mariah Carey's manager has spoken out about the singer's...
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33039