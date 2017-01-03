Disaster averted twice

Photo: Getty Images

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Potential disasters were averted twice when fires broke out in the North Okanagan, but in both cases a trained firefighter was on the scene with a fire extinguisher before things got out of hand.

BX/Swan Lake Assistant Chief Stephen Hidasi said crews were called to a vehicle fire on Silver Star Road Tuesday morning, but when they arrived, the fire had already been put out.

Hidasi said a member of the Silver Star Fire Department lived close to the truck fire and when he heard the call come in, grabbed a fire extinguisher he had just been given for Christmas and raced to the scene.

The engine-compartment fire was still small when the firefighter arrived and was quickly put out, saving the elderly man's truck and camper.

On Sunday morning, BX/Swan Lake crews were called to Old Kamloops Road following a report of a structure fire.

In that instance, a ceiling light fixture in a garage melted and dripped onto the top of a convertible car, setting the roof on fire.

However, the homeowners son-in-law, a Vernon firefighter, was at the home and grabbed an extinguisher he had just given his father-in-law for Christmas to put out the flames before any serious damage was done.

Hidasi said a thermal imager was used to make sure there was no risk of further fire.

The fires show the value of having a fire extinguisher in your home or vehicle. Hidasi said people should not only have fire extinguishers handy, but be familiar with how to use them.

However, he stressed safety is the No. 1 concern in any fire, and people should never put themselves in harm's way to try and put a fire out.

“Please don't put yourself at risk,” Hidasi said. “Nothing you own is worth your life.”