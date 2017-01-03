Hometown hockey, Vernon

Photo: Jojo Jones

Details of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour later this month in Vernon have been released.

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean will be joining the weekend festivities.

The festival will feature appearances by hometown heroes and broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, said a press release.

The two-day hockey celebration begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon at Vernon city hall and concludes Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

“The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. (local time) on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks,” said the release.

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, activities, live local entertainment and food trucks, including:

Rogers Fan Hub: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and technology-driven interactive experiences, showcasing virtual and augmented reality to unite fans in their passion for the game. Plus, fans can stay warm with free hot chocolate on site.

NHL Viewing Room: Fans can go inside the NHL Situation Room to advise on a challenged play (just like NHL officials), as well as find out what’s it’s like to be on the ice, get close to players, and more, with Virtual Reality experiences. Fans can also view the game in new ways with the different GamePlus camera angles.

Scotiabank Community Locker Room: Features meet and greets with NHL alumni, interactive games and highlights from recent NHL matchups, and a Scotia Hockey Club commemorative jersey giveaway for youths 16 and under.

The Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ‘N Go Challenge hockey-themed obstacle course and the chance for a family to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

McDonald’s Ball Hockey Rink: Features pick-up games and hockey skills competitions, as well as free McCafé premium roast brewed coffee on site.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria right out of the oven, and play Giuseppe Stack-a-Puck to win a rooftop experience.

Playmobil: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures.

Rogers Hometown Hockey event and broadcast details

Location: Vernon City Hall – 3400 30 St, Vernon

Time: Saturday, January 21 – Festival open from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 22 – Festival opens at noon and runs through the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 4 p.m. on Sportsnet

Leading up to the celebrations in Vernon, local hockey teams have an opportunity to win the ultimate hockey experience as part of the Cheer Like Never Before contest.

Teams can upload a video of their team cheer, with the top five vote-getters invited to take part in the festivities when the Hometown Hockey Tour visits Vernon. Full contest details can be found online.

In the inaugural Rogers Hometown Hockey Trick Shot Contest, trick shot aficionados can sign up on site for a chance to show off their skills and win a VIP trip to the MasterCard Memorial Cup in 2017.

Competitors will vie for the title in front of a panel of judges who will crown a winner at each stop. All 24 local winners will then face off in a national contest in Hamilton, Ont. where the best trick shot will be revealed in the final Hometown Hockey broadcast. Details can be found at the Rogers Fan Hub at the festival.

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour will roll into 24 communities across Canada this hockey season.