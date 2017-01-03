Watch for cougar

37392
A Lavington woman is urging people to watch for a young cougar in the area after recent incidents, including what she believes was an attack on her horse.

Jasmine Keller said her seven-year-old horse called Jewels had its hind leg slashed on Sunday night.

“We've had ten chickens and two ducks taken from neighbours' properties,” Keller said. “My neighbours have had eyes on the cat.”

While the injured animal has been put inside to recuperate, Keller spent Monday night outside on her Brewer Road property watching over the rest of her horses.

However, because a cougar usually attacks by going for the throat, the BC Conservation Officers Service does not consider the horse's injury an actual attack as it could have caught its leg on something.

Still, Keller said people should be aware the animal is out there and is stalking livestock.

