Property assessments up

Photo: City of Vernon

Property assessments are up across the board in the Okanagan Shuswap region with the highest increases in the Central Okanagan.

Lake Country assessments have shot up over 16 per cent – a house and land valued at $545,000 last year is worth $634,000 this year, according to BC Assessment.

Values have climbed in Vernon (7.6 per cent), Coldstream (6.9 per cent), Armstrong (5.9 per cent), Spallumcheen (3.6 per cent), Lumby (5.8 per cent), Enderby (8.3 per cent), Salmon Arm (7.2 per cent) and Sicamous (6.4 per cent).

For example, property in Vernon valued at $412,800 in 2016 is now valued at $444,100.

The assessments are used by the province and local governments to tally property taxes.

Meanwhile, the most expensive single residential property in the Greater Vernon area is on Kalavista Drive in Coldstream valued at $5.37 million.

“Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2016 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January,” said Tracy Wall, deputy assessor.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a property assessment review panel."

The Okanagan Region Assessment office is located at: 300-1631 Dickson Avenue,Kelowna, B.C., V1Y OB5.

During the month of January, office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online.