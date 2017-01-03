Pressure may save gym

Photo: Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics

Public support for the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club is likely to save the facility from closure.

“We have had a lot of gymnastic community support letters, emails,” conceded Bob Fleming, chairman of the North Okanagan Regional District board. “Support for the facility is evident and they are very passionate.”

Last week, Castanet reported the club on East Vernon Road was facing closure, with a vote by electoral area directors expected at a Jan. 4th meeting of the NORD board.

However Fleming and electoral area B director Mike Macnabb met Monday with regional district building and planning staff to “find a better solution.”

The two directors sought more information from staff “that probably should have been presented when the decision was made” not to support the gym at an advisory meeting in December, he said.

Fleming said an alternative recommendation supports the gym, with conditions, and he will support that.

“A requirement will be to seek approval from the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use,” he explained.

“We do not want to see proliferation of businesses on ALR land but this is unique. I don't think we're going to see another Camille Martens come along and set up another rhythmic gymnastics club.”

Meanwhile, the BC Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation has stepped into the fray to offer support for Martens, a former Olympian and national champion.

“Were Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics be unable to continue to utilize their facility it would definitely have an incredibly negative affect on the lives of these young gymnasts but also no doubt be a tremendous loss to the community of Vernon and the surrounding area as a whole,” states an email from Joel Bernard, federation director.