Brazen morning break in

It was a disheartening and scary start to the new year for one Vernon family.

In the 15 minutes it took Crystal Brook to drive her husband to work and return home, someone snuck in and stole several items.

But what really scared Brook was the fact four of her children were asleep in the Alexis Park area home when it was robbed.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Brook drove her husband to work, something she had done numerous times and a task that only takes 10-15 minutes.

When she returned home through the back door, she heard the front door close and thought it was her 14-year-old daughter who was at home with her eight, nine and 10 year old boys.

However, when she called out, no one answered.

Initially, Brook did not realize anything was amiss.

“I didn't really notice anything missing at first, but I noticed my TV wasn't working,” she said.

Then she saw the Playstation 4 was missing, along with 20 games, a tablet, a gold ring and the phone she had just purchased for one of her sons for Christmas.

“All he ever wanted for Christmas was a phone, so I got him an i-Phone 5C,” said Brook who is heart broken by the act of thievery, adding many of the stolen items were Christmas presents.

Brook said her PC was even unplugged and “ready to go out the door,” but her sudden return obviously scared the perpetrator away.

“I have four jobs. I bust my ass for my kids and everything we have. To get ripped off like this is devastating,” she said. “My biggest thing is that my kids weren't harmed in any way.”

Police were called and found a set of Nike shoe prints in front of the home. A neighbour also saw someone leave the home wearing a red hoodie, jean jacket and carrying a reusable shopping bag Brook suspects was loaded with her belongings.

The home did have an alarm system, but because she was only going to be gone a few minutes, Brook did not arm it.

The family has content insurance, but Brook said the deductible will cost about the same as the stolen items.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.