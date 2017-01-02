Support for gymnastics club

Photo: Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics

A Vernon city councillor is urging people to show their support for a sports facility under threat of closure.

Scott Anderson is encouraging residents to attend the next Regional District of North Okanagan meeting to support the Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastics Club which the RDNO may shut down.

At their next meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m., RDNO directors will decide if the club run by former Olympian and Vernon resident Camille Martens, will stay open.

The club is situated on property along East Vernon Road and has operated on that site since 2009.

While it has been cleared of a health and safety complaint registered in early 2015, the building is now under scrutiny for being too large for its permitted use within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Anderson said regional directors knew what the building was going to be used for when it opened in 2009.

He said club officials have been “co-operative with the RDNO throughout this exhausting two-year process, and now, because of a minor technicality that can be fixed with the stroke of a pen, it faces closure.

"It is one of several businesses operating in the AR that may not strictly conform to regulations. Are we going to shut them all down because of a technicality? If this facility is singled out for closure on the basis of a technicality, it will be a gross injustice not only to the owners but to the youth of the North Okanagan. Especially considering that the business owners have worked in good faith with the RDNO staff to resolve every issue."

Mayor Akbal Mund has also expressed outrage over the threatened closure.

“Why are we closing a gymnastics centre when we want to find space for another one and a pickleball court and tennis is trying to get more space,” asked Mund. “Are we actually working together for the people of Vernon? This place has been operating for six years. Why is it an issue?”

Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B director, who reviewed the matter at an advisory committee meeting on Dec. 15 said, “They are not compliant with the zoning bylaw.”

Fleming said the gym is operating under a home-based business permit, but is more than four times the allowable size.

“The key issue is the nature of the business,” Fleming said. “(The facility) is non-farm use in the Agricultural Land Reserve."

Anderson is also asking that people to call or email regional district board members to show support for the club.

Wednesday's meeting will be held in the RDNO board room, 9848 Aberdeen Rd.

- with files from Kate Bouey