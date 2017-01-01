37392
36358

Vernon  

Bundles of joy for new year

- | Story: 184879

It was a New Year's baby boom in the Okanagan with two births on Jan. 1.

Babies were born in Penticton and Vernon hospitals to ring in the new year.

Cameron Robert was welcomed into the world weighing eight-pounds, four ounces.

Born in Penticton Regional Hospital, Cameron will be the little brother to Ellie and Nora.

The proud parents are Tricia Abar and Jay Hamilton.

In Vernon, Kimberly Hewitt and Andreas Shannon welcomed Lucy to 2017 at 4:57 a.m.

Born in Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the bundle of joy weighed in at seven-pounds, 1.5 ounces.

“We're doing really good,” said Hewitt, adding everyone is excited by the new arrival.

“When she was laid on my chest after I had her, I looked Andreas and said 'Happy New honey,'” said the tired, but happy mom.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

38132
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38124


Real Estate
2877500
235 Sadler road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
36282


Send us your News Tips!


36107


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Harvey
Harvey Vernon SPCA >


34963


Chess Clock Jenga

Chess Clock Jenga

Must Watch
This ended up being way more exciting than anticipated.
kanye_west_embarks_on_rigorous_exercise_regime_to_aid_mental_health_recovery.jpg
Kanye West ‘embarks on rigorous exercise regime’ to aid mental health recovery
Music
Kanye West has reportedly been hitting the gym up to six times a...
thetango-natgeo-1230201612
The best National Geographic pics of the year
Daily Dose
National Geographic has been showcasing world’s best...
thetango-natgeo-1230201622
The best National Geographic pics of the year (2)
Galleries
These powerful photos take us to places that we’ve never...
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
GoPro’s best footage of 2016 is a feast for the eyes
Must Watch
GoPro has become the camera of extreme sports, beautiful vistas...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37922
36358