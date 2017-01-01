Bundles of joy for new year

Photo: Contributed Kimberly Hewitt and baby Lucy

It was a New Year's baby boom in the Okanagan with two births on Jan. 1.

Babies were born in Penticton and Vernon hospitals to ring in the new year.

Cameron Robert was welcomed into the world weighing eight-pounds, four ounces.

Born in Penticton Regional Hospital, Cameron will be the little brother to Ellie and Nora.

The proud parents are Tricia Abar and Jay Hamilton.

In Vernon, Kimberly Hewitt and Andreas Shannon welcomed Lucy to 2017 at 4:57 a.m.

Born in Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the bundle of joy weighed in at seven-pounds, 1.5 ounces.

“We're doing really good,” said Hewitt, adding everyone is excited by the new arrival.

“When she was laid on my chest after I had her, I looked Andreas and said 'Happy New honey,'” said the tired, but happy mom.