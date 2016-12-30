Living in a crate on Main

37815
Someone is apparently living in a wooden crate on Main Street in Vernon although many people walk past without noticing.

Like a coffin, the structure doesn't have any windows but it does have a door, with a doorknob and a lock – and it is a little bit bigger.

Painted white, the crate is situated in front of the doors of the former Liquidation World building on 30th Avenue.

“Yes, we do have someone living in a wooden crate out front of the old Liquidation World site,” confirmed Clint Kanester, manager of bylaw enforcement for the City of Vernon. “He is on private property being in the alcove at the front of the building, so we have limited ability to deal with him either being there, or stealing power.”

Kanester said bylaw has made the new owners of the building aware of the situation.

When Castanet visited the new home, no one answered despite repeated knocking. The door was locked. Belongings in a ripped backpack sat behind the crate.

“I presume that someone has built this fellow the crate as I heard that someone was doing something similar in Vancouver.”

Vernon has suffered from a burgeoning homeless population over the past year.

