Vernon to mark big birthday

The City of Vernon plans to celebrate its 125th birthday in 2017, the same year Canada turns 150.

On Jan. 1st at 12 p.m., Mayor Akbal Mund will kick-off festivities at the Vernon Recreation Centre. On Jan. 2nd at 12 p.m., city councillor Catherine Lord will be in attendance at the Rec Centre.

12-12:30 p.m.: Official Kick-off ceremony

12:30-4 p.m.: bouncy castles and mini golf

12:30-3 p.m.: Sunday / 12:30-2:45 p.m. Monday- skating on the outdoor rink

1:30-4 p.m.: fun swim with the Wibit

Memory Book: residents are invited to share a Vernon story

Wishing Tree: make a wish for the New Year

The City of Vernon website offers a condensed version of the city's history – from the days the land was inhabited only by the Okanagan Nation, to fur traders, miners and settlers and on to the arrival of Japanese and Chinese migrants and the all important railway line.

The Greater Vernon Museum & Archives has an online archived photo database chronicling events in the Vernon area.

