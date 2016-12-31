37815
35299

Vernon  

Caetani takes the stage

- | Story: 184784

Vernon's Caetani Centre is expanding its programs to include a youth theatre program.

The new program will start in January, following the completion of an on-site facility, the Caetani Studio Gallery. It opened last July and is being used for programming, workshops and events.

“The facility was built by the community and for the community,” said Angelika Jaeger, board chairperson. “The funds for the construction of the studio gallery were raised thanks to the success of several past 'Splash of Red' fundraising events.

It is the artists, sponsors, donors and volunteers who built this. We are so grateful to have such tremendous support for this organization.”

The centre itself sits on land donated by local artist Sveva Caetani whose life and work have been immortalized in a book and a film.

“Sveva Caetani was a local mentor, teacher and artist/writer,” said executive director Susan Brandoli. “She would be pleased that we are continuing her legacy, especially in developing youth programs.

When she donated the house and grounds to the City of Vernon over 20 years ago, she envisioned a vibrant and flourishing cultural centre that would benefit the citizens of the North Okanagan. We are working hard to open access to the facility and achieve her vision.”

The new youth theatre program will introduce students to acting techniques and theatre skills. It will be lead by Amelia Sirianni, a professional actor.

More information can be found online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

37842
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


31570


Real Estate
2924929
3305 Smith Dr.
$13
more details
36924


Send us your News Tips!


34836


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Vernon SPCA >


37646


2016: The Movie (Trailer)

2016: The Movie (Trailer)

Must Watch
Impressive. They knocked out the final editing for this really quickly!
carey_mulligan_using_music_to_bond_with_dementia-stricken_grandmother.jpg
Carey Mulligan using music to bond with dementia-stricken grandmother
Showbiz
Actress Carey Mulligan has turned to music to help her reconnect...
thetango-bestofseven-1230201659
Best of Seven – New Years Resolutions
Galleries
So here we are. The last day of 2016. It’s time to start...
Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet
Google’s “Year in Search 2016″ is the best year rewind yet
Must Watch
After the year we’ve had I really wasn’t expecting...
victoria_beckham_slammed_by_politicians_for_betraying_britains_honours_system.jpg
Victoria Beckham slammed by politicians for ‘betraying’ Britain’s honours system
Music
Victoria Beckham has been accused of "discrediting"


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34253