Caetani takes the stage

Photo: Caetani Centre Amelia Sirianni.

Vernon's Caetani Centre is expanding its programs to include a youth theatre program.

The new program will start in January, following the completion of an on-site facility, the Caetani Studio Gallery. It opened last July and is being used for programming, workshops and events.

“The facility was built by the community and for the community,” said Angelika Jaeger, board chairperson. “The funds for the construction of the studio gallery were raised thanks to the success of several past 'Splash of Red' fundraising events.

It is the artists, sponsors, donors and volunteers who built this. We are so grateful to have such tremendous support for this organization.”

The centre itself sits on land donated by local artist Sveva Caetani whose life and work have been immortalized in a book and a film.

“Sveva Caetani was a local mentor, teacher and artist/writer,” said executive director Susan Brandoli. “She would be pleased that we are continuing her legacy, especially in developing youth programs.

When she donated the house and grounds to the City of Vernon over 20 years ago, she envisioned a vibrant and flourishing cultural centre that would benefit the citizens of the North Okanagan. We are working hard to open access to the facility and achieve her vision.”

The new youth theatre program will introduce students to acting techniques and theatre skills. It will be lead by Amelia Sirianni, a professional actor.

More information can be found online.