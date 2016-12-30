37815

Outrage over closure threat

With sports groups in Greater Vernon clamouring for more venues and more space, Mayor Akbal Mund is questioning why one is under threat of closure.

On Thursday, Castanet reported the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, run by former Olympian Camille Martens, was under threat of closure.

The club is situated on property along East Vernon Road and has operated on that site since 2009.

While it has been cleared of a health and safety complaint registered in early 2015, the building is now under scrutiny for being too large for its permitted use within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“Why are we closing a gymnastics centre when we want to find space for another one and a pickleball court and tennis is trying to get more space,” asked Mund, who is outraged over the matter which has dragged on for almost two years. “Are we actually working together for the people of Vernon?

“This place has been operating for six years. Why is it an issue?”

Mund pointed out that when the matter comes to a vote at a Jan. 4 meeting of the North Okanagan Regional District board, neither Vernon nor Coldstream directors will get a vote.

Those who will get to vote on a recommendation not to support the gym are electoral area politicians, including board chairman Bob Fleming and Electoral Area C director Mike Macnabb.

Fleming said he is likely to vote in favour of the recommendation. Indeed he, and a majority of other electoral area directors, voted in favour of the same recommendation at an advisory committee meeting on Dec. 15.

The land lies in the BX, in an area represented by Mike Macnabb, but a call and an email to the director have not been returned.

Meanwhile, Martens said she is terrified of what will happen to her business when the final vote is expected to be taken early in the new year.

