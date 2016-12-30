Bin and gone

Photo: Google Street View

The Upper Room Mission is closing the Dollar Bin thrift store at 3008 34th Street in downtown Vernon on Saturday, Jan. 21st.

The Dollar Bin opened in 2012 and sold most items for a dollar or less.

“The concept of the store was to offer items that anyone could afford, and to offer a service to many of Vernon’s most impoverished citizens,” said Lisa Anderson, the mission's director of resource development, who added that the Mission is no longer able to continue operations at that location.

However, starting in February, the Mission will offer a similar service at its main building, located at 3403-27th Avenue.

“Families or individuals in need of free clothing will soon be able to 'shop' for the items they require right at the Upper Room Mission,” said Anderson.

She said the Upper Room Mission’s Boutique Thrift Store will continue to operate.

Funds raised through donated goods and clothing “help support vital programs and services that the Upper Room Mission provides to those less fortunate in our community.”

Anderson called those donations “a lifeline.”

The funds are used for the Mission’s food security program which serves more than 90,000 meals annually to those in need.

“We are truly grateful for the continuous support we receive from our community in helping those less fortunate.”