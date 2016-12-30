Vernon colder than normal

Photo: Contributed

Environment Canada is reporting a colder than normal December for Vernon.

So far this month the average daily high is -3.5 C, with overnight lows dipping to -9.4 C. Those numbers are well below historical temperatures of -1.6 C and -7.1 C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ross McDonald said sub-zero temperatures are in line with what much of B.C. has experienced in December, pointing to two weeks when the province was hit by an “arctic pipeline, pushing cold Arctic air right down from the Yukon.”

McDonald added that the city has also come in below average in total precipitation, with 30 mm falling compared to the usual 49 mm.

Looking forward to the long weekend, the region can expect a break from the snow that buried the highway passes Thursday night.

“But tomorrow (Sat.) afternoon we are going to see a system push down from the north and we will see some snow develop,” McDonald said, predicting 5 cm of total snowfall in the Valley before it tapers out on New Year's Day.

“But what this system will do is pull down and establish an Arctic pipeline, similar to what we saw for those two weeks in December but not quite as cold.”

McDonald said the cold should linger all next week with daytime highs struggling to hit -7, with lows at -15.