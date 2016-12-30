37815
Lumby's fire chief is asking people to drive to conditions this long weekend as they celebrate the New Year.

The Lumby fire department attended two accidents on Highway 6 on Thursday.

"It was pretty bad out there, especially in the Monashees. There was pretty heavy snow," said Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

In the first incident, Clayton's crew had little to do because the vehicle had already been pulled out of the snow.

However, on the way back, they came across a single vehicle rollover between Cherryville and Lumby around 6:22 p.m.

"The driver came around the corner, it was pretty slippery, and lost control."

There were no serious injuries, Clayton said.

"Drive according to conditions (this long weekend)," urged Clayton. "Err on the side of caution and slow down."

Periods of snow are expected on New Year's Eve, according to Environment Canada.

