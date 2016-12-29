Photo: Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastics Club

The Okanagan Rythmic Gymnastics Club is under threat of closure.

The club on East Vernon Road has been operated by former Olympian and national champion Camille Martens since 2009. But a health and safety complaint in early 2015 brought the club under the scrutiny of the North Okanagan Regional District.

Martens said since then, she has paid for fire, electrical and engineering inspections.

“We did everything they asked for.”

After a regional district inspection, Martens said she was told there were no health and safety concerns with the 4,600-square-foot facility, but that there was an issue with its size. It is situated in the Agricultural Land Reserve and was formerly used for logging.

“They are not compliant with the zoning bylaw,” said Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B director, who reviewed the matter at an advisory committee meeting on Dec. 15.

Fleming said the gym is operating as a home-based business, but is more than four times the allowable size.

“The key issue is the nature of the business,” Fleming said. “(The facility) is non-farm use in the Agricultural Land Reserve."

Martens said she's “terrified” as she awaits yet another meeting at regional district headquarters on Jan. 4.

A recommendation before the board reads: “that a bylaw to legalize the use of the facility on East Vernon Road as a gym not be supported.” There is also an alternative that would allow it to remain open with conditions.

“It feels as if they just want to shut us down,” said Martens. “I came back to Vernon after the Olympics because Vernon supported me. They raised $65,000 to help me. I wanted to come back and give to the community because the community supported me.”

The active club currently has three members on the Canadian national team.