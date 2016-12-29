37815
38055

Vernon  

Rail trail raises over $2 mil

- | Story: 184697

Donations for the construction of a gravel walking/biking path along the Okanagan Rail Trail have reached over $2.1 million.

“We were just counting up the numbers from the report sent by the foundation,” said trail organizer Brad Clements on Thursday. “It's not an exact number but it is over $2.1 million.”

Clements called it a fantastic start to the campaign which began last May.

“There have been almost 2,600 donations, many of them small donations with some significant ones as well.”

With the funds over the $2 million mark, Clements said it will allow trail organizers or participating municipalities to apply for more funding from specific grants and programs offered by the province or Ottawa.

The cash will also fund the first phase of development of the trail.

“We will actually see work done on bridges and culverts and rock scaling along the lakes and that work should begin in the spring.”

In December 2014, Kelowna, Lake Country, Coldstream, Vernon and the regional districts of Central Okanagan and North Okanagan purchased the 48 kilometre line from CN Rail for $22 million. The Okanagan Indian Band is also playing a part in its development.

An estimated $7.8 million is needed to put in a gravel path along the trail.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37430
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37714


Real Estate
2793313
515 Beaver Lake Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details
36513


Send us your News Tips!


36107


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Mimi
Mimi Vernon SPCA >


36531


thetango-kendall-1229201621

Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner

Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no ordinary person. He’s Kendall’s secret “fraternal...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...
Giant panda takes on the snowman
Giant panda takes on the snowman
Must Watch
Toronto Zoo Keepers made giant panda Da Mao a snowman for...
william_shatner_and_bette_midler_lead_tributes_to_debbie_reynolds.jpg
William Shatner and Bette Midler lead tributes to Debbie Reynolds
Showbiz
William Shatner, Dwayne Johnson and Bette Midler led the tributes...
This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today
This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today
Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36912
34523