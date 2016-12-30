Confident in Kin case

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund hopes the long-simmering Kin Race Track issue is settled in 2017.

The future of the track has been a bone of contention for years and heads to court in March for a 10-day hearing in New Westminster as the City of Vernon faces off with the Okanagan Equestrian Society.

The society wants a return to the glory days of horse racing, although it would need a substantial investment for upgrades to the track and stalls and to replace the grandstand.

The city and th North Okanagan Regional District have dreams for other sports on the large parcel.

“I know some court cases go on for years, but hopefully it gets solved next year,” Mund said in a year-end interview with Castanet. “We're very confident in our case.

“We have to have a resolution, it is right for everybody... You need to move forward on that property. It just can't sit there.”

While lawyers prepare their arguments, the equestrian society has been raising money for the court battle.

It's selling $250 debentures to the public to fund its case.

Also in 2017, the mayor is looking forward to the start of construction on a new arena next to Kal Tire Place. It's expected to open in 2018.

That means council will consider options for repurposing Civic Arena, where the ice plant is being nursed along until the new arena is ready for skaters.

“I'm sure there will be some public consultation about what purpose that arena could serve,” said Mund.

However, the old arena is suffering from a cracked floor, broken toilets and exterior wall cracks that have damaged the foundation, according to a report.

The mayor said 2016 was a good year for Vernon in terms of economic growth and tourism, which he hopes will continue into the new year.

"The economic growth of our community has been of benefit to all the businesses. Everybody I've talked says business is up. We'll continue, hopefully, to see some growth in the downtown core, maybe with some density."

A building boom in the downtown appears set to continue.

Construction of a six-storey Interior Health-sponsored building with 90 residential-care beds and 52 assisted-living apartments on 29th Avenue should wrap up in 2017. And a developer has eyes on building a four-storey commercial/residential building at the old Legion site on 31st Avenue.