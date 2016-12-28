Fireworks at Silver Star

Photo: Steve Rosset Photography

They're getting ready for New Year's Eve up at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

A torch light parade down the mountain and fireworks are planned.

"See our Snow Sports School and guests weave their way down the face of the mountain into the village, followed by a spectacular fireworks display," said a press release from the resort.

Night skiing on Summit, Silver Queen and Discovery Carpet ends at 6:30 p.m. Saturday due to the parade which starts at 8 p.m.

A sparkling evening is planned at Sparkling Hill Resort which is hosting a sold out New Year's Eve bash with a vintage carnival theme.

A fire dancer and magician will entertain partygoers who've paid between $978 to $2,658 per couple for a two-night stay with all the trimmings.