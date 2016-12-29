Shots fired shocked Vernon

37392
Castanet is counting down Vernon's top five stories of 2016. 
 
In second place is a series of shots fired incidents that worried residents and brought in the RCMP's gang squad.

A rash of shots fired incidents in the Vernon area made residents nervous this past year and prompted a declaration of support from city council.

On April 14, a house on Pottery Road was struck by three bullets, terrifying the family inside.

One week later, another incident occurred on the 3400 block of Okanagan Avenue. No one was hurt.

Then on May 8, a teenage boy was wounded in a shots fired incident on the 1500 block of 33rd Street.

It was then the RCMP sent in the gang squad, formally known as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit's (CFSEU-BC) uniform gang enforcement team.

Those officers arrested a 16-year-old male with a loaded gun in his possession.

But the gun violence returned in late June when police confirmed that shots were fired at a Scott Road residence with a child inside. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Then on July 25, shots were fired at a house on Palfrey Drive West in Coldstream.

At some point the RCMP's gang squad quietly returned to the city to investigate.

The head of the North Okanagan detachment, Supt. Jim McNamara, told Castanet in November that he was considering calling the elite squad to pay another visit to the community.

And, in a report to council, McNamara said at least one other person had been arrested in connection with the violence.

In September, Vernon city council expressed confidence in the RCMP following a meeting on the shootings and some assaults that had occurred over the summer.

“Vernon is a comparatively safe, attractive family community,” said a news release issued by the city. “Criminal incidents do occur.

“This is unfortunate and as a community we must, and will continue to address the undesirable and unacceptable activity that occurs in our community as we always have.”  

