Photo: Kate Bouey

A two vehicle crash sent at least one person to Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Kalamalka Lake Road, by 11th Avenue, around 11:40 a.m.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene following the accident.

Vehicles heading north were diverted around a damaged grey car leaking fuel onto the road.

An SUV, with damage to the driver's side door, sat off the road by the golf course.