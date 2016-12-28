Hoping to get them home

37815
Efforts are being made to get eight residents back into their homes after a fire in one of the units of their building close to Vernon's downtown led to their evacuation on Monday evening.

However it may take a few more days.

“We're doing what we can to get people back into their suites as soon as we can,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Deputy Chief David Lind. “Services are being restored and we are ensuring that it's safe.”

A fire crew was able to keep damage to one bachelor suite in the six unit building on the 3700 block of 30th Avenue Monday evening.

The resident of that unit was found “slumped down on a porch, unresponsive but breathing with a strong pulse,” said Lind.

The individual was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital but was released later that night.

That unit sustained an estimated $60,000 damage and is not liveable.

Meanwhile, two single mothers with children and four adults from the other units remain out of their homes and in a hotel provided under the local emergency services program.

However, on Thursday, the residents will have to find other accommodation if the units are not ready to move back into, confirmed Lind.

Electricity must be checked and a special machine brought in to scrub the air in those units, he explained. 

While the fire department has wrapped up its on-scene investigation, the probe into what caused the blaze continues.

“We have pictures we're going through and what we've collected from the site,” said fire investigator Dean Wakefield. “We're trying to put together the pieces of a puzzle.”

Wakefield said the owner of the building may bring in a private fire investigator.

Meanwhile, a restoration company is dealing with repairs.

