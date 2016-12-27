Who's top in biz?

37815
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the annual Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations can be submitted through the Chamber`s website until Friday Jan. 6.

Awards range from Tourism Excellence to Community Leader of the Year. All the finalists will be considered for Business of the Year.

This year`s gala theme is Birthdays, Balloons and Black Ties.

“We’re really excited about the plans for the gala and know it will be another fantastic evening of celebration as we recognize a variety of businesses, organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements,” said Dan Rogers, general manager with the Greater Vernon Chamber.

The awards are sponsored by Valley First Credit Union.

Rogers said the event will recognize the achievements of the past year in business and will provide an opportunity to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, the City of Vernon’s 125th birthday and the Chamber’s 120th birthday.

The Nominees' luncheon takes place Tuesday Feb. 7 at the Prestige Hotel. The gala is scheduled for Friday Mar. 10 at the Vernon Lodge. Tickets will go on sale in mid-January. 

Awards include:

  • SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Community Futures North Okanagan
  • NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sponsored By Sandler Training
  • YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR – Sponsored By Nixon Wenger LLP
  • EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by TELUS
  • CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD – Sponsored by MNP LLP
  • GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Let’s Go Transportation
  • MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by City of Vernon
  • NON-PROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD – Sponsored by Lake City Casinos
  • COMMUNITY LEADER OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by MQN Architects and Interior Design
  • BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by Kal Tire 
  • TOURISM EXCELLENCE AWARD – Sponsored by YLW Kelowna International Airport
  • NEWS MAKER OF THE YEAR –Sponsored by Morning Star 
  • BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Sponsored by BDO         
36134


