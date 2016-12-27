Who's top in biz?

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the annual Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations can be submitted through the Chamber`s website until Friday Jan. 6.

Awards range from Tourism Excellence to Community Leader of the Year. All the finalists will be considered for Business of the Year.

This year`s gala theme is Birthdays, Balloons and Black Ties.

“We’re really excited about the plans for the gala and know it will be another fantastic evening of celebration as we recognize a variety of businesses, organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements,” said Dan Rogers, general manager with the Greater Vernon Chamber.

The awards are sponsored by Valley First Credit Union.

Rogers said the event will recognize the achievements of the past year in business and will provide an opportunity to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, the City of Vernon’s 125th birthday and the Chamber’s 120th birthday.

The Nominees' luncheon takes place Tuesday Feb. 7 at the Prestige Hotel. The gala is scheduled for Friday Mar. 10 at the Vernon Lodge. Tickets will go on sale in mid-January.

Awards include: