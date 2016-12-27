Woman pulled from fire

37815
A Vernon Fire Rescue crew pulled a woman from a burning unit in a triplex on the 3700 block of 30th Avenue Monday evening.

“When the crew arrived smoke was visible in the residence. They knocked down a fully-involved fire in one suite of a triplex,” said Fire Captain Rob Cucheran. “We were able to confine it to the one unit.

“The crew pulled one female out of the unit on arrival. She was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.”

Cucheran confirmed the woman was not conscious at the time.

The fire department was called to the blaze at 5:18 p.m.

While the rest of the building was not damaged, people living in the two other units were evacuated and put in the care of Emergency Social Services because power and gas had to be shut off for the night, said Cucheran.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In another incident, a fire crew rushed to the 3200 block of Coldstream Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when a fire alarm went off in a building.

“It was an overheated HVAC motor. We shut the power off and cleared the smoke. There was no damage except to the motor.”

