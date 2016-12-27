city
Person pulled from fire

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

A residential fire in a triplex on 30th Avenue remains under investigation, with the cause of the blaze still undetermined.

Vernon fire rescue crews pulled an unconscious person from a burning unit Monday night. With the exception of smoke damage, Cpt. Colin Clark says they were able to contain the fire to it's original unit.

Despite that, residents of the other units will be spending a few nights elsewhere while crews restore power and natural gas to the structure.

ORIGINAL 8:00 a.m.

A Vernon Fire Rescue crew pulled a person from a burning unit in a triplex on the 3700 block of 30th Avenue Monday evening.

“When the crew arrived smoke was visible in the residence. They knocked down a fully-involved fire in one suite of a triplex,” said Fire Captain Rob Cucheran. “We were able to confine it to the one unit.

“The crew pulled one person out of the unit on arrival who was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.”

Cucheran confirmed the individual was not conscious at the time.

The fire department was called to the blaze at 5:18 p.m.

While the rest of the building was not damaged, people living in the two other units were evacuated and put in the care of Emergency Social Services because power and gas had to be shut off for the night, said Cucheran.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In another incident, a fire crew rushed to the 3200 block of Coldstream Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when a fire alarm went off in a building.

“It was an overheated HVAC motor. We shut the power off and cleared the smoke. There was no damage except to the motor.”

