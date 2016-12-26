Victim shows forgiveness

Photo: RCMP

A Vernon woman who was the victim of a crime gave a Christmas gift to the thief.

Pauline Vankoll lost her handbag at the Village Green Mall food court on Nov. 24.

While a search failed to turn it up, mall staff were able to give her descriptions of some possible suspects at the food court during the time her bag went missing.

Then RCMP suggested Vankoll use a locating app in an effort to locate her purse and phone.

“The owner did as instructed, and with the phone location showing via GPS, the owner traced its location to the downtown area and confronted a woman who matched one of the descriptions given by the mall staff,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP spokesperson. “The woman denied having the purse or any knowledge of the purse and the two went their separate ways.”

Following the encounter, Vernon RCMP were also able to pinpoint the cell phone's whereabouts using the Find my IPhone app, which showed the phone was now at a residence in the city.

“Police attended to the residence, where a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old male were found in possession of the cell phone and the victim’s wallet. The pair was arrested and eventually released without charges after they spoke with investigators.”

While the handbag was not located at that time, it was turned in to the detachment on Nov. 25th, after it was found in an alley.

On Dec. 13, several pieces of ID belonging to the victim were returned to the Citizens Patrol office.

Attached to the identification was a note of apology that stated, “Return to police, I’m sorry, please forgive me, from Desperate.”

Moskaluk said it was later determined the note had been written by the female suspect who felt guilty for having denied having the woman’s property and failing to return it.

Despite the ordeal, Vankoll felt the spirit of forgiveness.

On Dec. 22, the victim contacted the RCMP detachment to say she wanted to give the suspect a Christmas hamper full of food items and requested officers deliver it.

Initially upset about what happened, Vankoll said she reflected upon it while at church, stating “I'm going to get her a Christmas hamper because I used to walk in her shoes, I know what its like to have nothing...I could feel she wasn't happy and that she's struggling.

“I thought that showing her love was better than showing her resentment. There's always a greater side to life if you just look and ask for it.”

On Dec. 23rd, RCMP Const. Kevin Hamilton met with Vankoll and delivered the hamper to the woman and her partner.

“The couple was extremely grateful for the kindness and forgiveness shown,” said Moskaluk.