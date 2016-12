Photo: Google Maps

One person was taken to hospital for observation following a two vehicle crash on George Street in Enderby yesterday.

A fire crew was called out at 5:40 p.m. Christmas Day after a car hit a semi-trailer truck and ruptured the fuel tank, said Enderby Fire Chief Kevin Alstad.

He said no one was seriously injured.

"There was fuel on the ground and we had to mop it up and transfer it to a tidy (fuel storage) tank," said Alstad. "We had it contained pretty quickly."