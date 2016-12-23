Rollovers on highway

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

Three people were taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in two separate rollovers off the northbound lane of Highway 97 south of Vernon on Friday afternoon.

In the first incident, a Ford pickup went down an embankment on the south side of dump hill before 3 p.m.

"We had to extricate two patients who were then transported to hospital," said Vernon Fire Rescue Captain Rob Cucheran, confirming a man and a woman had been in the vehicle.

One person suffered some spinal injuries although the extent was not known, he said.

Shortly after that crash, emergency crews were again at the scene of a rollover, this one a half-kilometre south of Kekuli Bay.

"It was a single vehicle rollover in the northbound lane," said Cucheron.

The female driver was taken to hospital by ambulance but she was able to get out of her truck unaided.

"It created some traffic problems," said Cucheron who added that they had since been cleared up. "It is slippery out there. Crews have put salt down but that only does so much. I'd like to remind everybody to slow down."

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

A Ford truck tumbled about 100 feet down an embankment off Highway 97 on the south side of dump hill between Vernon and Lake Country, just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

The RCMP, Vernon Fire Rescue and an ambulance crew attended the scene.

A trucker directing traffic said two people were in the truck, a man and a woman.

Injuries are not yet known but the trucker said the man was able to walk while the woman was put in an ambulance after being extricated from the damaged vehicle.

Then, at 3:48 p.m., emergency crews were called out to another rollover from the northbound lane of the highway, south of Kekuli Bay.

A blue Tacoma truck was reported to have left the road.

Meanwhile, a southbound Ford Explorer was spotted in the ditch off the highway just south of Okanagan College's Vernon campus.

Conditions are described as extremely slippery.

UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

Emergency crews are attending a vehicle rollover on Highway 97, south of Vernon, near Kekuli Bay.

A pickup truck is reported to have slid off a 100 foot bank. The vehicle landed in a backyard on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, trapping two people, according to one report.

"Traffic heading north into Vernon is backed up and moving slowly," said Trevor Spannier who is stuck in the traffic.

Vernon RCMP reported some minor fender benders by mid-afternoon on Friday as snow continued to fall in the city, but there were no reports of any serious accidents.

"There have been some people going off the road and in a couple of cases they had to be pulled out of a ditch," said Sgt. Colby Attlesey. "So far so good, knock on wood."

Attlesey also asked drivers to be especially cautious of pedestrians.

"We are into the darkest part of the year and we are concerned for pedestrians. I would ask drivers to be especially careful."