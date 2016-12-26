Be careful out there

“The homeless problem is not going to go away,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund during an year-end interview.

An influx of people suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues caught officials by surprise this year, overwhelming social services and causing some problems in the downtown.

Mund is also concerned with the fentanyl crisis that he believes is adding to the situation.

He expressed shock over the 11 overdose deaths recently reported to have taken place in one day in Vancouver.

In Vernon, five overdoses were reported in one day in August although hospital workers successfully treated them all with naloxone.

“Just look around you there are deaths every day, across Canada, and the situation is getting out of hand,” he said. “It's hard to get people to be educated and understand that if they're taking anything and don't know where it's coming from, they're taking their lives into their hands.

“Be very careful what you're doing out there.”

A number of homeless camps sprung up in Vernon earlier this year, costing approximately $30,000 to clean up after the campers were given notice of eviction.

“We're trying to be proactive. It's a hard situation for municipalties to deal with.”

Council has put $90,000 aside in its 2017 budget for more camp cleanups and to extend security patrols in Polson Park to later in the year.

“Anytime you have homeless you've got to have a place to put them,” said Mund, explaining why the campers were given notice. “I know the general public would like to see us go move them but we can't by law.”