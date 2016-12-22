37865

Santa heads toy drive

Happy children greeted Santa Claus at the Village Green Centre Thursday, as he showed up to view the toys donated by generous citizens who want to help the less fortunate.

The Toy Drive is an annual event sponsored by Vernon Toyota which loans a truck that is stuffed full of donated toys and games and then is distributed to local charities.

“It entails giving back to the kids in the community with the support of the public and businesses,” said Kyle Johnson, Toyota sales manager. “The toys are going to three different groups; the Salvation Army, Santa's Anonymous and Big Brother & Sisters.”

Standing near the teddy-stuffed cab of the truck, Johnson said the event has taken place every year for the past five years.

While it is only days until Christmas, many of these toys will be held by charities until the big day rolls around again next year.

