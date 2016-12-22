Roberts sentenced in March

Photo: SPCA

A man found guilty of neglecting horses in his care will be sentenced next year.

Armstrong resident Gary Roberts, 70, will learn his fate on March 15, 2017 in a Vernon provincial court room.

On Monday, Justice Mark Takahashi found Roberts guilty of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide necessities of life for an animal.

“The animals were in terrible condition,” said Takahashi during his ruling in Vernon provincial court, referring to expert testimony that several of the horses were extremely emaciated.

Takahashi acquitted Roberts on a single charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm saying it was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt a threat was directed at anyone in specific.