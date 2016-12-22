Stop dreaming, it's here

Photo: Getty Images

It's a pretty safe bet the North Okanagan will be having a white Christmas this year.

Several centimetres of snow has already blanketed the Valley, but even more could fall before the big day.

Following days of minus double-digit temperatures, the area has warmed up, melting some of the white stuff.

But Environment Canada is predicting -3C with snow on Friday and -1C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day is expected to see -3C with a mix of sun and cloud.