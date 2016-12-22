'Tax on a tax' petition

Photo: CTV

Vernon city councillor Bob Spiers is taking on the federal government for charging GST on top of B.C.'s carbon tax and his effort is being closely scrutinized.

Regarded as council's financial watchdog, Spiers is launching an e-petition calling for an end to the federal tax.

The petition reads:

“We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to eliminate the GST being charged on this or any other future Carbon Tax enacted by the Provinces or Territories.”

Spiers has won the backing of North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, even though the practice began during a Conservative adminstration.

The petition is being reviewed by the Clerk of Petitions in Ottawa before going online.

“The carbon tax is supposed to be revenue neutral and it is in this province, but about $63 million is pimped off the top by the federal government and has been for the last eight years,” said Spiers. “We're talking big bucks.”

The councillor's blog has B.C. budget figures showing $1.27 billion was expected to be generated from the provincial carbon tax over the 2016/17 financial year. It is subject to the federal Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“This (money) is coming from people who heat their homes and drive their cars.”

“No more tax on a tax,” Spiers stated on his blog.

Once the petition goes online, it must garner at least 500 signatures before it can be presented to the House of Commons.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has expressed an interest in following its progress, Spiers said.