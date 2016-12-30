Suspected fire bug

Photo: File photo

Castanet is counting down Vernon's top five stories of 2016.

In first place is the arrest of a suspect in a series of arsons that occurred in 2014.

For months in 2014, it was the talk of the town: who was setting all the fires.

A boat, a house under construction, a pile of tires, dumpsters were all set ablaze, but the question was by whom.

One of the suspicious fires was a spectacular blaze that razed the grandstands at the Kin Race Track.

Flames could be seen for kilometres as the old, wooden structure was reduced to ashes.

Then, in 2016, came a break in the case: after a painstaking investigation police made an arrest.

On June 1, Vernon RCMP investigators arrested 55-year-old William Munton in connection with the series of suspicious fires.

“In 2014, the community of Vernon experienced a rash of arsons, where targets ranged from dumpsters, vehicles to boats and building structures. These fire incidents caused extensive property damage and a serious public safety concern for the Vernon RCMP and Vernon fire department,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, at the time of the arrest.

While suspects were identified in some of the cases, a number of fires remained unsolved.

Munton initially faced four charges of intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion to property, including a mini van, a new home in Coldstream, a duplex under construction in Vernon and tires and a trailer that belonged to the Go Kart Association. The incidents took place between June and November 2014.

However, there were more legal woes for Munton on the horizon.

Soon after his arrest, police leveled another 15 arson charges against him, including for the Kin Track blaze.

"The arsons were a significant safety concern for our community," said Supt. Jim McNamara at the time. "We’re very pleased that additional charges related to our investigation have been laid, as it underscores the gravity of these offences.

“It is the dedicated efforts of several investigators over the past two years that has resulted in charges being laid.”

In a separate case, Munton is also facing child pornography charges in B.C. Supreme Court.

Munton is looking at two counts of making or publishing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Trials in both cases are expected to be held next year.