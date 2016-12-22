37865

Vernon  

Alternative gift fair a success

- | Story: 184293

The seventh annual JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair brought 11 organizations together to offer holiday shoppers the opportunity to give gifts that keep on giving.

The event raised $4,700 with the money being distributed to area charitable organizations including the Upper Room Mission, Okangan Rail Trail, Zimbabwe Project and others.

At the fair, participants were able to donate to charitable organizations on behalf of their loved ones.

“It was great to see so many people come out to support local charitable groups. We had families attend to help teach their children about giving back and donors who found out about new charitable groups by attending the gift fair,” said Deryk Ellison, co-chairperson of the JCI Vernon - 2016 Alternative Gift Fair.

“This year’s event featured a few returning charities as well as a few first time participants. I feel a lot of people as well as myself had the opportunity to learn more about these local and international charities and what kind of impact they are making in the community,” said Ellison.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37329
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


31570


Real Estate
2899561
484 Main Street
.5 22.4 160 bedrooms Brenda Pearson baths
$395,765
more details
34320


Send us your News Tips!


37334


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Carol
Carol Vernon SPCA >


37858


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34581
34523