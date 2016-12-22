Alternative gift fair a success

Photo: Contributed

The seventh annual JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair brought 11 organizations together to offer holiday shoppers the opportunity to give gifts that keep on giving.

The event raised $4,700 with the money being distributed to area charitable organizations including the Upper Room Mission, Okangan Rail Trail, Zimbabwe Project and others.

At the fair, participants were able to donate to charitable organizations on behalf of their loved ones.

“It was great to see so many people come out to support local charitable groups. We had families attend to help teach their children about giving back and donors who found out about new charitable groups by attending the gift fair,” said Deryk Ellison, co-chairperson of the JCI Vernon - 2016 Alternative Gift Fair.

“This year’s event featured a few returning charities as well as a few first time participants. I feel a lot of people as well as myself had the opportunity to learn more about these local and international charities and what kind of impact they are making in the community,” said Ellison.