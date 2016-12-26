Fires go wild on Net

Photo: Doug Pearson

Castanet is counting down Vernon's top five stories of 2016.

In fifth place, are two wildfires that caught the public's attention last summer.

In terms of fires, the North Okanagan got off lightly last summer.

However, two are forever burned onto social media sites, as residents took photos of the fires and the efforts to stop them.

On July 30, a lightning strike lit up a hill above Adventure Bay on the west side of Okanagan Lake and led to the evacuation of about 60 people.

The fire could be seen for miles and dozens of tips and photos from residents came pouring in to Castanet.

"It has been spreading quite vigorously," said Rebecca Schire, who sent in a photo from the opposite side of the lake.

"It seems to be burning up the hill, away from the residences, but I can see trees candling," Simeon Kenbel told us from his vantage point.

It was a difficult fire to fight.

Air support from the BC Wildfire Service was called in as Vernon Fire Rescue struggled up the mountain to get to the site.

"There is a constant stream of evacuees leaving the area," said one eye witness after 60 residents were ordered to leave.

Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal was among those under the evacuation order.

She caught a whiff of smoke around 9 p.m.

“Then within another 20 minutes, it had engulfed the hillside,” Nahal said. “Everyone was told to go. The police were going door to door and telling people to leave.”

By the next morning, the evacuation order had been rescinded.

Then, on Aug. 27, a fire was sparked just north of the Predator Ridge neighbourhood.

Called the Kokanee Road fire, it so concerned firefighters that a crew was stationed at Sparkling Hill Resort in case the blaze travelled south.

Photos and tips were sent in from residents who could see the fire from the golf course and from as far away as Kalamalka Lake. One woman sitting in a boat on the lake posted a photo on Facebook of black smoke rising into the sky.

Eleven tankers and six helicopters water bombed the site, getting the fire under control within four or five hours.

A wrinkle developed when crews encountered a mortar shell.

Unexploded ordnances (UXOs) are a result of Vernon's military past and have been found in surrounding hills and fields for decades.

Firefighters left the scene until the shell was dismantled.

Thankfully, by then, the fire was in the mop up stage.

The blaze was blamed on a downed power line.