37865
32838

Vernon  

Light a Bulb nears goal

- | Story: 184290

Once again North Okanagan residents have lit up Vernon Jubilee Hospital with donations.

With just a few days to go until Christmas, the VJH Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign has reached $245,527 of its $250,000 goal.

“We are very excited to be so close to our goal and will continue to raise funds throughout the month,” said Kevin Arbuckle, campaign chairperson. “Our community is exceptionally generous, with several of our supporters increasing their donation amounts to help us out this year.”

Funds raised from Light a Bulb will purchase high-definition camera heads and control units for VJH operating rooms which will enable surgeons to perform keyhole surgeries for faster healing due to smaller incisions, less pain and less chance of infection. 

The technology also provides improved visualization in the surgical field with brighter images in dark areas of the body, particularly in ear, nose and throat surgeries.

The foundation office will be closed December 27 and 28 for the holidays, however, donors can contribute online  or mail cheques to VJH Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 5L2.  Donors can also call 250-558-1362 during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37329
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38018


Real Estate
983 Bernard Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$285,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


37339


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Carol
Carol Vernon SPCA >


35706


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35238