Light a Bulb nears goal

Photo: Getty Images

Once again North Okanagan residents have lit up Vernon Jubilee Hospital with donations.

With just a few days to go until Christmas, the VJH Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign has reached $245,527 of its $250,000 goal.

“We are very excited to be so close to our goal and will continue to raise funds throughout the month,” said Kevin Arbuckle, campaign chairperson. “Our community is exceptionally generous, with several of our supporters increasing their donation amounts to help us out this year.”

Funds raised from Light a Bulb will purchase high-definition camera heads and control units for VJH operating rooms which will enable surgeons to perform keyhole surgeries for faster healing due to smaller incisions, less pain and less chance of infection.

The technology also provides improved visualization in the surgical field with brighter images in dark areas of the body, particularly in ear, nose and throat surgeries.

The foundation office will be closed December 27 and 28 for the holidays, however, donors can contribute online or mail cheques to VJH Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 5L2. Donors can also call 250-558-1362 during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.