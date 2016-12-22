37213
35208

Vernon  

Rescue calls double

- | Story: 184245

The number of callouts for Vernon Search and Rescue almost doubled in 2016.

As of Dec. 16, there had been 77 calls for search volunteers to find or rescue snowmobilers, hikers, fishermen, hunters, missing seniors and missing children, said Leigh Pearson, Search and Rescue manager.

“Our normal, yearly average is about 39 to 42 so we're virtually about double our normal call volume,” said Pearson. “I think more people are going out into the back country, getting more adventurous, (and) our helicopter winch rescue program has contributed to that because we are being called by other groups within our region to assist because of that capability. We're the only ones that do it.”

A winch rescue is usually dramatic.

For example, the winch rescue team extracted two snowmobilers from a deep gully in the Shuswap last January after they had been out in the cold for two days.

While most calls are within the Penticton to Revelstoke area, the chopper team sometimes travels to the Kootenays or to the north to find missing or injured people.

While Pearson said some people may be taking risks, many are just relying too much on “electronic gizmos” such as cell phones, spot beacons and GPS.

While they are wonderful tools, Pearson said they can fail and then the person is lost.

“They don't have that background knowledge of how to use a map and compass...which can literally save your life.”

Pearson said people should be prepared when heading into the back country or planning a long journey.

“When I say be prepared, have extra food, extra water is a big one, extra clothing, a means to build shelter, something to light fire with – just common sense,” said Pearson. “Tell someone where you are going, when you expect to be back.

“Are you going hunting, are you going fishing, are you just going for a hike?

"That can make a difference on how we approach the search.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37322
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38018


Real Estate
2762689
expansive city - lakeviews 98 acres
$1,895,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


36865


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Carol
Carol Vernon SPCA >


37665


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34166