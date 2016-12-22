Rescue calls double

The number of callouts for Vernon Search and Rescue almost doubled in 2016.

As of Dec. 16, there had been 77 calls for search volunteers to find or rescue snowmobilers, hikers, fishermen, hunters, missing seniors and missing children, said Leigh Pearson, Search and Rescue manager.

“Our normal, yearly average is about 39 to 42 so we're virtually about double our normal call volume,” said Pearson. “I think more people are going out into the back country, getting more adventurous, (and) our helicopter winch rescue program has contributed to that because we are being called by other groups within our region to assist because of that capability. We're the only ones that do it.”

A winch rescue is usually dramatic.

For example, the winch rescue team extracted two snowmobilers from a deep gully in the Shuswap last January after they had been out in the cold for two days.

While most calls are within the Penticton to Revelstoke area, the chopper team sometimes travels to the Kootenays or to the north to find missing or injured people.

While Pearson said some people may be taking risks, many are just relying too much on “electronic gizmos” such as cell phones, spot beacons and GPS.

While they are wonderful tools, Pearson said they can fail and then the person is lost.

“They don't have that background knowledge of how to use a map and compass...which can literally save your life.”

Pearson said people should be prepared when heading into the back country or planning a long journey.

“When I say be prepared, have extra food, extra water is a big one, extra clothing, a means to build shelter, something to light fire with – just common sense,” said Pearson. “Tell someone where you are going, when you expect to be back.

“Are you going hunting, are you going fishing, are you just going for a hike?

"That can make a difference on how we approach the search.”