Homeless issue gripped city

Castanet is counting down Vernon's top five stories of 2016.

In fourth place is the growing homeless problem that stretched local resources.

It's a complex problem with no simple solutions.

Homelessness in Vernon was a hot topic all summer and into fall, with people offering everything from complaints to compassion.

Panhandlers made the news early in the year as people complained about the aggressive behaviour of some the street people.

The subject was a topic of debate at city council and with other officials. Some said the problem was growing, others said it really wasn't that bad.

In an effort to counter panhandling, the city put 'compassion meters' in the downtown core where people could donate their spare change, with the money going to local organizations that work with marginalized members of society.

Several hundred dollars were collected through the bright orange meters.

But the homeless issue was far from resolved.

So-called tent cities popped up in Vernon's Polson Park, in a strip of woods behind London Drugs and other areas of town.

Kelly Fehr, with the John Howard Society, said the agency regularly visited the camps to check on the residents, to connect them with a wide range of services and to assist in any way they could.

In April, the JHS conducted a survey of homeless people, and while only 13 were officially counted, Fehr said that was the tip of the iceberg.

“It doesn't address the issue. The issue is minimum wage or people on disability for whatever reason or even both parents working for $10-12 an hour are struggling to keep their homes. We are seeing more families that are homeless,” he said.

The other major challenge facing people was and continues to be a lack of affordable housing. The JHS recently opened Blair Apartments which features 37 bachelor units and two one-bedroom units, but the need far outstrips availability.

Fehr said more such accommodations are desperately needed as is evident by the tent cities which bylaw officials dismantled in the late fall.

But it was not a case of heartless officials harassing those living on the fringes of society.

Agencies that work with the homeless, say a lot of work is done with those in the camps before the notice is given.

Ahead of camp shut downs, Annette Sharkey, with the Social Planning Council, said the COOL Team, which is made up of various agencies, was aware of the eviction notice.

“The outreach team is working closely with the campers to ensure that they know about the newly opened mat program at the Gateway Shelter and to assist them with dealing with their possessions,” said Sharkey at the time. “The COOL team works closely with campers to help them keep their camps small, safe and clean and away from high-profile areas.”

Fehr said bylaw had ordered the camp behind London Drugs be emptied at a time when the vacancies at area shelters are at their highest, but even that was not enough to house everyone leaving the camp.