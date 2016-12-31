Vernon newsmaker of 2016

Photo: Paul Cousins

A man who faces two B.C. Supreme Court trials in 2017 is Castanet Vernon's newsmaker of the year.

William Murray Phelps Munton, 55, was arrested on June 1 over a number of suspected arsons. Months later, more charges were added, including one involving the spectacular torching of the grandstand at Kin Race Track.

Munton faces trial on 19 charges of arson. He is also facing a separate trial on two charges of making or publishing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Called 'British Will' by his friends, Munton's arrest was a shock to those who know him and who describe him as a kind and generous human being with artistic flair and who is unfailingly polite.

A few years ago, a big, blue replica Doctor Who telephone box known as the Tardis popped up in a number of locations around the Vernon area. Munton is said to have been built it.

He was a member of the Canada Day organizing committee and popped into the Castanet Vernon office from time to time to offer updates on the committee's progress.

Munton showed great interest in breaking news.

He supplied Castanet with a number of photos from car crashes and a police arrest in Vernon.

“He had a drone,” said one acquaintance who was willing to speak about Munton. “He posted photos on Facebook and talked about his new toy.”

The friend also describes a darker side to Munton that was not often seen in public.

“Will always had an aura or a shadow...There was a lot of smoke and mirrors.”

Munton worked as a school teacher for a time in the Salmon Arm area, but was fired "with cause" in 2005, according to a spokesperson with the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.

Apart from teaching, he is said to have worked in the Vernon area at the Best Western, Hi-Pro Sports and in construction.

He is the past president of the North Okanagan Gay and Lesbian Organization (NOGLO), which used to sponsor popular dances in the Vernon area at which up to 200 people sometimes attended.

The group disbanded 18 months ago, according to one former member.

“(Munton) was very interested in gathering young people who were struggling with their identity at the dances. He was encouraging kids to go to the dances and it didn't go over well with the (LGBTQ) community. It was a social occasion, not just a bump and grind.”

The numbers dwindled until the dances were cancelled, said the ex member.

Munton remains a free man as he awaits his trials.