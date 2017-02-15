PREVIEW: Heat men face perennial rivals from TRU

In the latest matchup in the annual competition for the Presidents' Cup, the Canada West #10 Heat men will play the annual home-and-home series against their closest geographical rival, the CW #12 TRU WolfPack.

Game Times Canada West conference matches Thursday, FEB 16th:

7:45 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball (5-15) at the Thompson Rivers WolfPack (2-18)

Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match^ Saturday, FEB 18th

7 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball vs the Thompson Rivers WolfPack

Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match* ^Ticket Information | Thursday's match to be played at the Tournament Capital Centre, Kamloops, BC *Ticket Information | Saturday's match to be played at the Gymnasium at UBC Okanagan.

UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE TRU 5-15 W-L 2-18 1-9 Last 10 1-9 1-4 Last 5 1-4 71 (12) Sets 75 (10) .420 Sets ratio (W/L) .339 1-10 3 set matches 1-8 3-4 4 set matches 0-7 1-1 5 set matches 1-3 11.11 (11) Kills/set 10.71 (12) 12.58 Opp. Kills/set 12.27 .186 (11) Hitting Pct. .162 (12) .244 Opp Hitting Pct. .274 10.55 (11) Assists/set 10.23 (12) 0.99 (10) Aces/set 1.03 (8) 10.27 (4) Digs/set 9.67 (5) 10.72 Opp. Digs/set 9.23 2.21 (7) Blocks/set 1.75 (13) 14.3 (10) Points/set 13.5 (12)

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (8-23, 5-15 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 10th

Last week: 0-2 @ ALB

Streak: 3L

2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)

2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A

2016 CIS Tournament: N/A

Last CanWest Title: N/A

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball team will travel to take on the Thompson River WolfPack on Thursday in Kamloops and then back in Kelowna on Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat lost both games in Edmonton last weekend to the U SPORTS #4 University of Alberta Golden Bears. The Heat have gone through a grueling schedule as the last six games have all been against nationally ranked opponents.

Key Players: Senior outside hitter Lars Bornemann has been on an impressive run for the Heat as he has had 49 kills in the last four games. Eli Risso continues to lead the Canada West in digs per set (3.24) and is second in total digs (230), which is the 11th best mark in conference history. The record is 283 (Blair Bann, UBC - 2010-11).

Team Stat: The Heat currently rank third in the Canada West in solo blocks (67) and fourth in digs per set (10.27).

Overall Head to Head vs. Thompson Rivers: The WolfPack have won seven of the past 10 against the Heat dating back to the Heats first Canada West season in 2011-2012. Last time in Kamloops (Nov 2015) The Heat won in five sets. Last time in Kelowna (Nov 2015) the 'Pack won in four sets.

President’s Cup: A season long competition between UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers in all Canada West sports has already been decided on the men's side in favor of the WolfPack for a third straight year after both TRU men’s soccer and men’s basketball swept UBCO. Full Scoreboard. With a Heat win in either Thursday or Saturday night will return the women's trophy to UBC Okanagan after a one year absence.

Thompson Rivers WolfPack (2-18)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 12th

Last week: 0-2 vs WPG

Streak: 4L

2015-16 record, conference: 10-14, 9th

2016 CW playoffs: DNQ

Last CW title: N/A

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

WolfPack coming into this weekend: The WolfPack have found wins hard to come by this season and currently rank 12th in the Canada West Standings. The team from Kamloops have won 2 of its last 16 games although half those games have come against nationally ranked opponents.

Schedule Notes: The WolfPack's two wins were both at home and both wins came at the hands of the Cougars. They split with the Mount Royal Cougars in November and the Regina Cougars in January. The Heat swept Regina in Regina and dropped both to Mount Royal in Calgary.

Key Players: Randy Grundmann leads the Wolfpack with 203 kills on the season and had 13 kills in the WolfPack's last match against Winnipeg last weekend. Cole Keddie is the leading defender for the WolfPack with 156 digs on the year.

Team Stat: The WolfPack rank 5th in Canada West in digs per set (9.67) and 8th in service aces (77).

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Jakob Hamilton / S / Calgary, AB / William Aberhart High/Canuck Volleyball

Anton Napolitano / OH / Melbourne, Australia / Kew High School/Melbourne University

Sam Hanon / OH / Leuvin, Belguim / Campus Redingenhof high school/Lizards Lubbeek-Leuven

Key losses:

Brad Gunter / OH / Courtenay, BC / 5

Brandon Hewwing / OH & M / Calgary, AB / 3

Graham Stoliker / S / Surrey, BC / 4

Key performers:

Daniel Eikland Rod / OH & M / Oz, Norway / 5