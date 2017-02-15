PREVIEW: Heat set for annual home-and-home against WolfPack



The UBC Okanagan women's volleyball team have a tough match this weekend with interior rival Thompson Rivers. Both teams are already in the post season and are jockeying for playoff position. Thursday the action is in Kamloops and on Saturday at UBC Okanagan.

UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE TRU 12-8 W-L 12-8 4-6 Last 10 7-3 2-3 Last 5 5-0 73 (8) Sets 72 (10) 1.43 Sets ratio (W/L) 1.32 7-3 3 set matches 7-4 4-3 4 set matches 3-3 1-2 5 set matches 2-1 12.00 (3) Kills/set 11.75 (6) 10.11 Opp. Kills/set 10.39 .177 (6) Hitting Pct. .228 (2) .146 Opp Hitting Pct. .161 11.19 (3) Assists/set 11.06 (5) 2.23 (4) Aces/set 2.21 (5) 13.77 (4) Digs/set 12.54 (9) 12.82 Opp. Diggs/set 12.63 2.10 (6) Blocks/set 1.93 (8) 16.3 (4) Points/set 15.9 (6)

#9 UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (19-10, 12-8 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: T-#9

CanWest Standings: #5

Last week: 0-2 vs ALB

Streak: 2L

2015-16 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)

2015 CIS Tournament: 3-2 - Bronze

Last CanWest Title: N/A

This Week for the Heat: This week for the Heat: The #9 ranked UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball team will take on their valley rival Thompson River WolfPack on Thursday in Kamloops and then back in Kelowna on Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat women lost both games to the #1 ranked and undefeated University of Alberta Pandas last weekend in Edmonton. This marked the first time since January of 2014 where the Heat had not won a set in a weekend series.

Key Players: Fifth-year outside hitter Megan Festival continues to lead the Heat from the service line as she has 32 aces along with 135 kills.

Team Stat: A balanced attacked by the Heat has led to only one player having more then 10 kills in the last four games (Kaitlynn Given Feb.4th vs. Sask.)



President’s Cup: A season long competition between UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers in all Canada West sports. Will be in play this weekend on the women's side. With a Heat win in either Thursday or Saturday night will return the women's trophy to UBC Okanagan after a one year absence. Full Scoreboard.

Overall Head to Head vs. Thompson Rivers: In the history of Canada West conference play the Heat have a perfect 10-0 record against the WolfPack.

Thompson Rivers WolfPack (12-8 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: #6

Last week: 2-0 vs WPG

Streak: 6W

2015-16 record, conference: 12-12, 6 th

2016 CW playoffs: 0-2, lost in QF

Last CW title: N/A

WolfPack coming into this weekend: The 'Pack are riding a six-game winning streak and have only lost two sets in the past six games including back to back three set wins last weekend against the University of Winnipeg and are currently tied with UBC Okanagan at 12-8 and have clinched a spot in the post season.

Schedule Notes: TRU has some solid wins on thier schedule this season. The WolfPack has defeated both Calgary and UBC in matches and went five sets with undefeated Alberta.

Key Players: Iuliia Pakhomenko leads Canada West in kills (341) and kills per set (4.87), and has only failed to reach the double-digit mark in kills four times this season.

Team Stat: The Wolfpack are aggressive from the service line as they had 20 aces and 19 service errors in the past weekends games. They also rank second in the Canada west in hitting percentage (.228) behind only the University of Alberta.

After the match: The WolfPack will honor their four graduating players: Iullia Pakhomenko, Alina Sopizhuk , Morgan Kolasa and Julia Niemczewska .

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Sarah Dobinson / OH / Whitby, ON / Donald A. Wilson Secondary/Packmen-Team Ontario Red

Hali Drezet / L / Prince George, BC / Duchess Park Secondary/PGYVC-Team BC/Team Jr Canada),

Rachel Windhorst / LS /Surrey, BC / Surrey Christian School/St. Mary’s University AUS

Mikayla Funk / OH / Surrey, BC / Pacific Christian School/Team BC

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Katie Woo / S / Coquitlam, BC / 5

Brianne Rauch / OH / Kimberley, BC / 5

Alyssa Wolf / L / South Surrey, BC / 3

Krista Hogewoning / OH / Delta, BC / 3

Key performer:

Name Iullia Pakhomenko / OH / Donetsk, Ukraine / 5

Pakhomenko is the defending Canada West and CIS player of the year and the Canada West BLG award nominee. The Ukrainian has applied for Canadian citizenship and is expected to challenge for a position on a national team once she becomes a Canadian.