U SPORTS TOP TEN TUESDAY : Volleyball ranked No. 9 in Canada

Volleyball with home and home against valley rival TRU WolfPack. Thursday night in Kamloops and Saturday night in Kelowna.



UBC Okanagan women's volleyball stats and the U Sports Top Ten coaches poll - First six years:

Have been ranked in the U Sports Top Ten for 41 straight rankings (Last time not in the Top Ten: Feb. 11, 2014)

From Nov. 11, 2014 - Nov. 22, 2016 ranked top three in the U Sports for 27 straight rankings

there have been 82 Top Ten women's volleyball polls since UBC Okanagan started U Sports competition (Fall 2011) Heat women's volleyball have been ranked in 59 of those Top Tens (73%) Have been ranked (No. 1) 10 times (12%) Have been ranked Top 2: 16 times (20%) Have been ranked Top 3: 29 times (36%) Have been ranked Top 4: 35 times (43%) Have been ranked Top 5: 36 times (44%)



TORONTO (U SPORTS) – A pair of gold medals by sisters Gabriela and Lucia Stafford have lifted the Toronto Varsity Blues back up to the No.1 spot in women’s track and field in this week’s U SPORTS Top 10 rankings.

Gabriela, a 2016 Olympian and Universiade silver-medalist, won the 3000-metre race while younger sister and rookie Lucia finished first in the 800 metres, as Toronto picked up five top-five finishes at the Spire D1 Invitational in Geneva, Ohio. The Varsity Blues host the Hal Brown meet on Saturday.

In swimming and wrestling, the UBC Thunderbirds and Brock Badgers remain on top following conference championships over the weekend.

In other U SPORTS rankings, Carleton (men’s basketball), Laval (women’s basketball), UNB (men’s hockey), UBC (women’s hockey), Manitoba (men’s volleyball), Alberta (women’s volleyball) and Guelph (men’s track and field) all hold on to their pole positions for another week.

Note: swimming and wrestling rankings will conclude next Tuesday, Feb. 21, in advance of U SPORTS Championships held Feb. 23-25.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Carleton (17-0) / 460 pts (46) / (1)

2. UBC (19-1) / 414 / (2)

3. Ottawa (15-2) / 363 / (3)

4. Brock (13-4) / 310 / (4)

5. Ryerson (16-1) / 276 / (5)

6. Calgary (16-4) / 235 / (6)

7. McGill (10-3) / 168 / (8)

8. Alberta (14-6) / 120 / (7)

9. Saskatchewan (14-6) / 98 / (9)

10. Dalhousie (13-4) / 71 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Saint Mary’s (14), UNB (1)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Laval (12-1) / 560 pts (43) / (1)

2. McMaster (15-2) / 515 (3) / (2)

3. Regina (17-3) / 449 / (4)

4. Carleton (16-1) / 439 (1) / (5)

5. Queen’s (17-1) / 383 / (3)

6. Windsor (15-3) / 321 / (6)

7. Winnipeg (18-2) / 293 / (7)

8. Ryerson (13-4) / 233 / (8)

9. Saskatchewan (15-5) / 184 / (9)

10. Saint Mary’s (13-4) / 137 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: Alberta (85), McGill (28)

MEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. UNB (25-2-3) / 150 pts (15) / (1)

2. Saskatchewan (21-5-2) / 132 / (2)

3. McGill (21-4-3) / 114 / (3)

4. Ryerson (22-4-2) / 98 / (4)

5. Acadia (20-8-2) / 93 / (5)

6. Alberta (18-8-2) / 66 / (6)

7. Concordia (19-7-2) / 62 / (7)

8. Calgary (18-9-1) / 51 / (8)

9. York (18-6-4) / 20 / (10)

10. Queen's (18-7-3) / 17 / (9)

Other teams receiving votes: StFX (8), Carleton (5), UQTR (4), Laurier (3), Mount Royal (2)

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

(regular season record) / votes / (previous ranking)

1. UBC (23-4-1) / 40 pts / (1)

2. Guelph (18-3-1) / 35 / (2)

3. Saint Mary's (18-3-3) / 33 / (3)

4. McGill (14-4-0) / 28 / (6)

5. Manitoba (19-7-2) / 23 / (4)

6. Alberta (21-4-3) / 19 / (7)

7. St. Thomas (17-4-3) / 18 / (5)

8. Montreal (10-8-1) / 11 / (8)

9. Nipissing (16-3-3) / 7 / (9)

10. Toronto (15-7-0) / 6 / (10)

Other teams receiving votes: None

MEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. UBC 637 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 453 / (2)

3. Calgary 270 / (3)

4. Alberta 249 / (4)

5. Western 193 / (NR)

6. Montreal 186 / (8)

7. Victoria 175 / (5)

8. Laval 158 / (6)

9. Ottawa 96 / (9)

10. McGill 94 / (7)

Other teams receiving votes: Sherbrooke (83), Guelph (77), Waterloo (72), Dalhousie (48), Laurentian (40), Regina (40), Lethbridge (38), Queen’s (32), McMaster (11), UNB (9), Memorial (3), Mount Allison (2)

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. UBC 575 pts / (1)

2. Montreal 493 / (2)

3. Toronto 470 / (3)

4. Alberta 184 / (4)

5. Calgary 160 / (5)

6. Victoria 127 / (6)

7. Manitoba 113 / (7)

8. Laval 92 / (NR)

9. Western 89 / (NR)

10. UQAM 86 / (8)

Other teams receiving votes: Dalhousie (77), Laurier (66), Regina (65), McMaster (62), McGill (59), Lethbridge (50), Guelph (40), Ottawa (33), Memorial (22), Queen’s (22), Acadia (20), Laurentian (18), Brock (13), Sherbrooke (9), Waterloo (4), Mount Allison (2)

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. Guelph 119 pts / (1)

2. Windsor 59.5 / (2)

3. Toronto 58.5 / (4)

4. Laval 57 / (5)

5. Western 56 / (3)

6. Manitoba 36.5 / (6)

7. Alberta 35 / (7)

8. Waterloo 29.5 / (10)

9. Lethbridge 29 / (8)

10. Trinity Western 24.5 / (NR)

Other teams receiving votes: Victoria (20), Dalhousie (19.5)

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

(points) / (previous ranking)

1. Toronto 109.32 pts / (2)

2. Guelph 85.5 / (1)

3. Calgary 64 / (3)

4. Western 62.66 / (4)

T5. Alberta 51 / (7)

T5. Sherbrooke 51 / (5)

7. Windsor 44.5 / (6)

T8. Trinity Western 28 / (9)

T8. Saskatchewan 28 / (NR)

T8. Laval 28 / (8)

Other teams receiving votes: Regina (27), Manitoba (22.5)

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Manitoba (21-1) / 276 pts (20) / (1)

2. Trinity Western (18-2) / 256 (4) / (2)

3. McMaster (13-0) / 242 (6) / (3)

4. Alberta (17-3) / 217 / (4)

5. Laval (14-2) / 168 / (5)

6. UBC (14-6) / 130 / (7)

7. Montreal (12-4) / 101 / (6)

8. Brandon (13-9) / 88 / (9)

9. Saskatchewan (11-9) / 57 / (10)

10. Mount Royal (10-10) / 32 / (8)

Other teams receiving votes: Winnipeg (25), Guelph (17), Dalhousie (11), Ryerson (6), Western (1)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. Alberta (20-0) / 60 pts (4) / (1)

2. Toronto (15-0) / 55 / (2)

3. Trinity Western (17-3) / 53 / (3)

4. UBC (16-4) / 47.5 / (4)

5. Calgary (16-4) / 43.5 / (5)

6. Dalhousie (18-1) / 37 / (8)

7. Montreal (13-5) / 36 / (6)

8. McMaster (12-3) / 30 / (10)

T9. UBC Okanagan (12-8) / 27 / (9)

T9. Western (13-2) / 27 / (7)

Other teams receiving votes: McGill (15), Ryerson (12), Thompson Rivers (12), Ottawa (10), Memorial (7)

MEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)

1. Brock / (1)<

2. Saskatchewan / (6)

3. Alberta / (2)

4. Concordia / (9)

5. Calgary / (5)

6. McMaster / (3)

7. Regina / (7)

8. Winnipeg / (4)

10. UNB / (10)

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

(previous ranking)

1. Brock / (1)

2. Guelph / (3)

3. Alberta / (5)

4. Calgary / (2)

5. Saskatchewan / (7)

6. Regina / (4)

7. Winnipeg / (6)

8. Western / (10)

9. McMaster / (9)

10. Concordia / (NR)

