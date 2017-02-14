On tap this week for the UBC Okanagan Heat (Feb 16-18)

Annually rivalry matches with Thompson Rivers on tap for this week. Thursday night in Kamloops. Saturday night at home in Kelowna. Presidents' Cup will be decided this weekend.

Away Events (All times in PST)

Volleyball (M & W)

6 PM | #T9 Heat Women's Volleyball (12-8) at the Thompson Rivers WolfPack (12-8) | Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match^

7:45 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball (5-15) at the Thompson Rivers WolfPack (2-18) | Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match^

^Ticket Information | All matches to be played at the Tournament Capital Centre, Kamloops, BC

Home Events

Volleyball (M & W)

5 PM | #T9 Heat Women's Volleyball vs the Thompson Rivers WolfPack | Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match*

7 PM | Heat Men's Volleyball vs the Thompson Rivers WolfPack | Live Stats | Webcast // Canada West conference match*

*Ticket Information | All matches to be played at the Gymnasium at UBC Okanagan.

For any changes in game times or venues, check goheat.ca for the latest information.