PREVIEW: Four Heat players call it a career on Saturday

Last weekend n the court for a quartet of Heat this weekend. Following Saturday's game against the UFV the senior players will be celebrated. Tip-off on Friday is at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 5 p.m.



UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (12-15, 3-15 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 16th

Last week: 0-2 @ MacEwan

Streak: 3L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 10-10, 4th Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: DNQ

2015-16 Overall Record: 15-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team will take on the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades this weekend with a pair of games Friday and Saturday night in the UBC Okanagan gym.

Current Form: The Heat women hold a record of 3-15, and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend.

Key Players: Emily Kanester leads the Heat in scoring this season, averaging 12 points per game. Jordan Korol leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, and Claire Elliott is averaging the most assists per game with 2.6.

Senior night: Saturday will be the final game in the career of four members of this team: Claire Elliott, Olivia Johnson, Emily Kanester, and Chloe Kennedy, read their profiles below.

Team Stat: The Heat are in the top ten in free throw percentage this season, currently sitting tied for seventh at 71.9%

Head to Head vs. UFV: The Heat women are 1-11 against the Cascades, with the lone win coming 63-58 on November 7, 2015 - which was also current Heat head coach Claire Meadows first win, also her first game coached.



UNIVERSITY OF FRASER VALLEY CASCADES (11-7)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 8th

Last week: 0-2 vs. WPG

Streak: 8L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 13-7, 3rd Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 0-2, eliminated in play-in series

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: 0

Cascades coming into this weekend: The UFV women have already locked up a playoff spot, as they currently sit in eighth place in the Canada West standings with a record of 11-7. They are coming off a weekend split against the Victoria Vikes.

Schedule Notes: Six of the nine teams the Cascades have played this season have already locked up playoff spots. Against those playoff teams UFV have a record of 5-7.

Key Players: The Cascades have two players in the top five in Canada West in different categories. Kayli Sartori has the fourth-best average in points per game this season, at 17.2. Taylor Claggett has the fourth-best field goal percentage, shooting 50.7%.

Team Stat: UFV as a team are in the top ten in field goal percentage this season, sitting in ninth with 38%.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):



Sara Simovic / G / 4 / Nanaimo, B.C. / Vancouver Island University

Jessica Zawada / F / 1 / Richmond, B.C. / R.A. McMath Secondary

Victoria Jacobse / G / 1 / Mission, B.C. / W.J. Mouat Secondary

Amanda Thompson / G / 1 / Abbotsford, B.C. / W.J. Mouat Secondary

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Katie Brink / F / Abbotsford, B.C. / 4

Shayna Cameron / G / Chilliwack, B.C. / 1

Key performer:

Kayli Sartori / Guard/forward / Year 5 / Chilliwack, B.C.

Graduating student athletes:

#13 Claire Elliott - A point guard from Argyle Secondary in North Vancouver, BC Claire will graduate in June with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Finishing her degree while playing basketball in just four years Elliott excelled in the classroom as well as on the court, she was twice (in three years) a CIS/U Sports Academic All-Canadian.

On the court Claire has played in 80 games for UBC Okanagan, 63 of them as the starting point guard. Her (635) points scored in Canada West conference games is 10th in the school's history. Her career best in a single game was set this past November in Brandon when Claire finished with 19 points (11/12/16).

Ever the ball hawk Elliott has amassed 154 steals in four seasons.

#10 Olivia Johnson - A multi-sport provincial champion from Kelowna's Immaculata Regional High School Olivia is finishing her basketball career after four season to pursue a degree from the management program with an accounting designation.

In four years Olivia has had one main job with the Heat - guard the opposing teams best player. For 79 games played over four seasons the guard from Immaculata has relished the task.

It's no surprise Olivia is choosing academics over a fifth year, the eldest Johnson sister has always valued academics, every year Olivia has been a a CIS/U Sports Academic All-Canadian. She has also been a Heat scholar athlete she has been eligible for the award, has twice been a Female Provost Award for Excellence finalist - winning the award in 2014/15. 2015/16 Olivia was also a finalist for the UBC Okanagan Female Student Athlete of the Year award.

#2 Emily Kanester - With last year's medical red shirt year Emily Kanester is the last student athlete to have been with the program from UBC Okanagan's first year in Canada West. A scoring guard from Vernon Secondary Emily will graduate with a Bachelor of Science this June.

Not only will Kanester end her career with the most points scored in school history but she will be the only female player to eclipse 1000 career points. With two games left to play Emily has 1080 points in 100 Canada West regular season games.

Making an impact right out of high school Emily has started in 95 of those 100 games played and has logged an incredible 2775 minutes in a Heat uniform - always No. 2. All of those numbers are tops at this institution.

A long-range bomber Emily has attempted the ninth most threes in Canada West history with 506 in a career. She is also on the Canada West leaderboard in free throws made, her 352 free throws are the ninth highest mark all-time in Canada West, and her 453 are 18th most attempted.

In 2013/14 Emily was a finalist for the UBC Okanagan Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year and was named her team's rookie of the year in 2011/12.

#6 Chloe Kennedy - Chloe took a circuitous route to the Heat. A graduated of Summerland Secondary Chloe played her first three years on post-secondary basketball at Douglas College.

Her last two years have been on the hardwood at UBC Okanagan in which she will graduate with a degree in human kinetics.

Chloe has started 25 of the has played in all 38 games possible in her Canada West career and has managed to score 308 points already for the Heat.

Chloe's single game total of 28 points scored in Lethbridge (01/27/17) is tied for the fourth highest total scored at UBC Okanagan. 16 times Kennedy has topped double-digits in scoring