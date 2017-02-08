PREVIEW: Goodwin and Friesen finish careers this weekend for Heat



The UBC Okanagan men's basketball team close out their season at home versus Fraser Valley. Friday tips off at 8 p.m. Saturday prior to a 7 p.m. tip-off the Heat will celebrated two departing players: Mitch Goodwin and Cam Friesen.

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (4-21, 2-16 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 17th

Last week: 0-2 vs. MacEwan

Streak: 6L

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 8-12, 5th in Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: N/A

2015-16 Overall Record: 12-15

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/A

Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: N/A CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: 17thLast week: 0-2 vs. MacEwanStreak: 6L2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 8-12, 5th in Explorer Division2015-16 CW Playoff Record: N/A2015-16 Overall Record: 12-15Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: N/ALast CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: N/A SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s basketball team will be taking on the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades this weekend, with games in the UBC Okanagan gym on Friday and Saturday.

Current Form: The Heat men will be returning home to Kelowna for their final games of the year and looking to snap a six-game losing streak this weekend, after consecutive weekend losses to Victoria, Lethbridge, and MacEwan.

Key Players: Aldrich Berrios currently leads the Heat in points per game (17.2), assists per game (3.3), and rebounds per game (4.6). Austin Penrose has the best shooting percentage amongst Heat starters, at 48.7%.

Senior night: Saturday will be the final game in the career of Mitch Goodwin and Cam Friesen, read the profile below.

Team Stat: UBC Okanagan hold the seventh-best three-point percentage in Canada West, currently shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Head to Head vs. UFV: The Heat hold a record of 3-9 against the Cascades, having snapped a nine-game losing streak in their last meeting on February 6 last year.

UNIVERSITY OF FRASER VALLEY CASCADES (9-9, Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 8TH

Last week: 2-0 vs UVIC

Streak: 2W

2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 12-8, 2nd in Explorer Division

2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 0-2, lost in Canada West quarter-finals

2015-16 Overall Record: N/A

Last CW Title/Total CW Titles: 0

Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: 0 CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: 8THLast week: 2-0 vs UVICStreak: 2W2015-16 CW Regular Season Record: 12-8, 2nd in Explorer Division2015-16 CW Playoff Record: 0-2, lost in Canada West quarter-finals2015-16 Overall Record: N/ALast CW Title/Total CW Titles: 0Last CIS Title/Total CIS Titles: 0 SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

Cascades coming into this weekend: UFV are coming off a pair of wins over the Vikes in Victoria, after splits in each of the three previous weekend matchups.

Schedule Notes: Of their nine opponents so far this season, only three are teams that have earned playoff spots heading into the final weekend of conference play. Against playoff teams the Cascades have a record of 2-4.

Key Players: Manny Dulay leads the Cascades in scoring this season, averaging 17.4 points per game. Navjot Bains leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, and Dulay also leads in assists per game with 4.8. Both Dulay and Vijay Dhillon are deadly from three point territory.

Team Stat: UFV have the second-best team three-point percentage in the conference this season, making 37.6% from long range.

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Andrew Morris / F / 3 / Burnaby, B.C. / University of Victoria

Denver Sparks-Guest / G / 3 / Coquitlam, B.C. / Simon Fraser University

Riley Braich / G / 1 / Abbotsford, B.C. / Yale Secondary

Sukhman Sandhu / F / 1 / Surrey, B.C. / Yuba City College

Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):

Kevon Parchment / G / Toronto, ON / 4

Nate Brown / F / Fresno, CA / 2

Key performer:

Manny Dulay / Point guard / 5th-year / Surrey, B.C.

Graduating student athletes:

#9 Cameron Friesen - From Abbotsford's W.J. Mouat Secondary Cam Friesen will graduate with his degree in Human Kinetics.

Friesen red shirted for a year out of high school and began playing for the Heat in the 2013-14 season. Prior to this weekend Friesen has played in 69 Canada West games for UBC Okanagan, receiving the start in 14 of them.

Scoring over 300 points in his career the guard, sometimes wing player set his career high in points scored in a single games his last time out when he scored 13 at MacEwan (02/04/17). Cam also set a best with (5) rebounds in that same game.

Cam has been a leader for the team since stepping on the court and has been a key cog in connecting his team with community projects such as ride the Heart and Stroke 'Big Bike'.

Friesen also was one of two student MC’s to host the annual athletic banquet – the first ever time a student hosted in 2014.

#11 Mitch Goodwin - Kelowna Secondary product Mitch Goodwin, a highly coveted recruit in high school, signed his letter of intent not long after Pete Guarasci was brought on to run the Heat.

Goodwin's profile was high enough to have his signing featured in The Province newspaper. Goodwin was able to live up to his hype and earned a starting job in the UBC Okanagan back court since day one. The 6-foot two guard has played in 93 Canada West contests for UBC Okanagan and owns many school records.

A testament to how important and durable he has been Mitch holds the school mark in: the most games (93), starts (85), and minutes (2612) played.

In the first game of the season Goodwin became the school's all-time scoring leader and he has spent the rest of his final season adding to his totals until his season an career came to an abrupt end when a nagging injury needed a cast and closed out his career very suddenly in mid-January.

Mitch will finish with 1204 points scored, nearly 200 better then Matt Gowing's (2003-2008) previous career institutional best of 1028. This remarkably consistent player' most points in a single game was 27 (UNBC, 11/29/13), his second best was 25, which he did five times in his five years.

Mitch was the captain of the team for several seasons and has garnered numerous awards on campus including being named the men's basketball team's top rookie, three times an Outstanding Athlete of the Year Finalist, winning the award, the top honour at UBC Okanagan, last year (2016).

Last April Mitch was the featured student speaker of the Annual UBC/Interior Savings Scholarship Breakfast.

His entire career Mitch has made the heat a part of his extended family and given back in numerous ways, the past several years Mitch has been working basketball camps and been a head coach of a Junior Heat club basketball team.