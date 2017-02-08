PREVIEW: No. 3 Alberta on tap for Heat men

The men's volleyball team travel to Edmonton this weekend to play a strong Golden Bears team from the University of Alberta. Friday action begins at 5 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. on Saturday - all times Pacific.



Game Times Canada West conference matches FRIDAY, FEB 10th:

5 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball (5-13) at the #4 Alberta Golden Bears (15-3)

Live Stats | Webcast SATURDAY, FEB 11th:

7 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball at the #4 Alberta Golden Bears

Live Stats | Webcast Ticket Information | All games to be played at the Saville Community Sports Centre, Edmonton, AB

UBCO TALE OF THE TAPE ALB 5-13 W-L 15-3 2-8 Last 10 9-1 1-4 Last 5 4-1 64 (13) Sets 70 (5) 1-9 3 set matches 7-1 3-3 4 set matches 3-1 1-1 5 set matches 5-1 11.39 (10) Kills/set 12.57 (2) 12.48 Opp. Kills/set 10.04 .193 (11) Hitting Pct. .286 (3) .237 Opp Hitting Pct. .197 10.88 (11) Assists/set 11.70 (5) 1.03 (8) Aces/set 1.49 (3) 10.77 (3) Digs/set 8.40 (11) 11.00 Opp. Digs/set 7.06 2.66 (6) Blocks/set 2.38 (3) 64 (3) Solo Blocks 31 (9) 161 (12) Block Assists 271 (2)

UBC OKANAGAN HEAT (8-21, 5-13 Canada West)

CIS National Ranking: N/A

CanWest Standings: 10th

Last week: 1-1 vs SSK

Streak: 1L

2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)

2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A

2016 CIS Tournament: N/A

Last CanWest Title: N/A

Last CIS Title: N/A CIS National Ranking: N/ACanWest Standings: 10thLast week: 1-1 vs SSKStreak: 1L2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A2016 CIS Tournament: N/ALast CanWest Title: N/ALast CIS Title: N/A SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team will take on the U Sports #3 University of Alberta Golden Bears this weekend in Edmonton, with matches on Friday and Saturday night.

Current Form: The Heat men snapped a seven-match losing streak last weekend in a weekend split against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. UBCO currently sit 10th in the Canada West standings

Key Players: Eli Risso and Alex Swiatlowski have maintained their spots near the top of their respective statistical categories in Canada West. Risso currently leads in digs per set, averaging 3.31, and sits second in total digs with 212. Swiatlowski is currently second in hitting percentage, with .322.

Team Stat: The Heat currently are 10th-best kills per set number in Canada West, with an average of 11.39.

Overall Head to Head vs. Alberta: The Bears have won all eight of the matches between Alberta and UBCO dating back to the beginning of the 2012 season.

UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA GOLDEN BEARS (15-3)

CIS National Ranking: 4th

CanWest Standings: 3rd

Last week: 2-0 @ MRU

Streak: 2W

2015-16 record, conference: 23-1, 1st

2016 CW playoffs: 1-1, 3rd

Last CW title: 2015 / 14

Last CIS title: 2015 / 8 CIS National Ranking: 4thCanWest Standings: 3rdLast week: 2-0 @ MRUStreak: 2W2015-16 record, conference: 23-1, 1st2016 CW playoffs: 1-1, 3rdLast CW title: 2015 / 14Last CIS title: 2015 / 8 SCHEDULE

ROSTER

STATS

STANDINGS

preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org

Golden Bears coming into this weekend: Alberta currently hold a record of 15-3, sit third in the Canada West standings. They have lost one match so far in 2017, on January 28 against Trinity Western.

Schedule Notes: The Bears’ three losses came against Canada West #1 Manitoba on November 18 & 19, and against #2 Trinity Western on January 28.

Key Players: Taylor Arnett currently leads the Bears and Canada West with a hitting percentage of .352, and also sits fourth in average blocks per set with 1.04. Brett Walsh currently owns the second-best numbers in assists per set, averaging 10.41.

Team Stat: Alberta have the second-best kills per set in Canada West, averaging 12.57.

Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):

Max Elgert / S / 1st / Athabasca, AB / Edwin Parr CHS

Taryq Sani / OH / 1st/ Toronto, ON / St. Michael's College

Kevin Proudfoot / RS / 5th/ Calgary, AB / Central Memorial HS

Key losses:

John Goranson / Middle / Red Deer, AB / 5

Ryley Barnes / Left Side / St. Paul, AB / 5

Brendan Yao / Libero / Burnaby, BC / 5

Key performers:

Ryan Nickifor / Left Side / 5th-year / Sherwood Park, AB