PREVIEW: No. 3 Alberta on tap for Heat men

The men's volleyball team travel to Edmonton this weekend to play a strong Golden Bears team from the University of Alberta. Friday action begins at 5 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. on Saturday - all times Pacific.
Game Times
Canada West conference matches
FRIDAY, FEB 10th:
5 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball (5-13) at the #4 Alberta Golden Bears (15-3)
Live Stats | Webcast
SATURDAY, FEB 11th:
7 PM PST | Heat Men's Volleyball at the #4 Alberta Golden Bears
Live Stats | Webcast
Ticket Information | All games to be played at the Saville Community Sports Centre, Edmonton, AB
|UBCO
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|ALB
|5-13
|W-L
|15-3
|2-8
|Last 10
|9-1
|1-4
|Last 5
|4-1
|64 (13)
|Sets
|70 (5)
|1-9
|3 set matches
|7-1
|3-3
|4 set matches
|3-1
|1-1
|5 set matches
|5-1
|11.39 (10)
|Kills/set
|12.57 (2)
|12.48
|Opp. Kills/set
|10.04
|.193 (11)
|Hitting Pct.
|.286 (3)
|.237
|Opp Hitting Pct.
|.197
|10.88 (11)
|Assists/set
|11.70 (5)
|1.03 (8)
|Aces/set
|1.49 (3)
|10.77 (3)
|Digs/set
|8.40 (11)
|11.00
|Opp. Digs/set
|7.06
|2.66 (6)
|Blocks/set
|2.38 (3)
|64 (3)
|Solo Blocks
|31 (9)
|161 (12)
|Block Assists
|271 (2)
CIS National Ranking: N/A
CanWest Standings: 10th
Last week: 1-1 vs SSK
Streak: 1L
2015-16 Record: (12-24, 4-20) (11th)
2016 CanWest Playoffs: N/A
2016 CIS Tournament: N/A
Last CanWest Title: N/A
Last CIS Title: N/A
This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team will take on the U Sports #3 University of Alberta Golden Bears this weekend in Edmonton, with matches on Friday and Saturday night.
Current Form: The Heat men snapped a seven-match losing streak last weekend in a weekend split against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. UBCO currently sit 10th in the Canada West standings
Key Players: Eli Risso and Alex Swiatlowski have maintained their spots near the top of their respective statistical categories in Canada West. Risso currently leads in digs per set, averaging 3.31, and sits second in total digs with 212. Swiatlowski is currently second in hitting percentage, with .322.
Team Stat: The Heat currently are 10th-best kills per set number in Canada West, with an average of 11.39.
Overall Head to Head vs. Alberta: The Bears have won all eight of the matches between Alberta and UBCO dating back to the beginning of the 2012 season.
CIS National Ranking: 4th
CanWest Standings: 3rd
Last week: 2-0 @ MRU
Streak: 2W
2015-16 record, conference: 23-1, 1st
2016 CW playoffs: 1-1, 3rd
Last CW title: 2015 / 14
Last CIS title: 2015 / 8
preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org
Golden Bears coming into this weekend: Alberta currently hold a record of 15-3, sit third in the Canada West standings. They have lost one match so far in 2017, on January 28 against Trinity Western.
Schedule Notes: The Bears’ three losses came against Canada West #1 Manitoba on November 18 & 19, and against #2 Trinity Western on January 28.
Key Players: Taylor Arnett currently leads the Bears and Canada West with a hitting percentage of .352, and also sits fourth in average blocks per set with 1.04. Brett Walsh currently owns the second-best numbers in assists per set, averaging 10.41.
Team Stat: Alberta have the second-best kills per set in Canada West, averaging 12.57.
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Max Elgert / S / 1st / Athabasca, AB / Edwin Parr CHS
Taryq Sani / OH / 1st/ Toronto, ON / St. Michael's College
Kevin Proudfoot / RS / 5th/ Calgary, AB / Central Memorial HS
Key losses:
John Goranson / Middle / Red Deer, AB / 5
Ryley Barnes / Left Side / St. Paul, AB / 5
Brendan Yao / Libero / Burnaby, BC / 5
Key performers:
Ryan Nickifor / Left Side / 5th-year / Sherwood Park, AB