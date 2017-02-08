PREVIEW: Undefeated Alberta tough road opponent for Heat

The UBC Okanagan women's volleyball team are on the road and have a chance to be the first to knock off the No. 1 Alberta Pandas this weekend. First serve in Edmonton is Friday at 6:30 p.m. and then on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Game Times
Canada West conference matches
FRIDAY, FEB 10th:
6:30 PM | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball (12-6) at the #1 Alberta Pandas (18-0)
Live Stats | Webcast
SATURDAY, FEB 11th:
5:30 PM | #9 Heat Women's Volleyball at the #1 Alberta Pandas
Live Stats | Webcast
*Ticket Information | All games to be played at the Saville Community Sports Centre, Edmonton, AB
|UBCO
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|ALB
|12-6
|W-L
|18-0
|5-5
|Last 10
|10-0
|3-2
|Last 5
|5-0
|67 (9)
|Sets
|62 (13)
|7-1
|3 set matches
|12-0
|4-3
|4 set matches
|4-0
|1-2
|5 set matches
|2-0
|12.25 (3)
|Kills/set
|12.40 (2)
|9.94
|Opp. Kills/set
|9.68
|.191 (6)
|Hitting Pct.
|.239 (1)
|.135
|Opp Hitting Pct.
|.106
|11.42 (3)
|Assists/set
|11.66 (2)
|2.22 (4)
|Aces/set
|2.50 (2)
|13.97 (4)
|Digs/set
|14.50 (2)
|12.61
|Opp. Digs/set
|13.16
|2.15 (5)
|Blocks/set
|2.16 (4)
|47 (1)
|Solo Blocks
|34 (5)
|194 (11)
|Block Assists
|200 (9)
CIS National Ranking: No. 9
CanWest Standings: 5th
Last week: 2-0 vs SSK
Streak: 2W
2015-16 Record: (34-4, 22-2) (1st)
2015 CIS Tournament: 3-2 - Bronze
Last CanWest Title: N/A
Last CIS Title: N/A
This Week for the Heat: The UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball team will take on the best team in Canada West this weekend, travelling to Edmonton to take on the undefeated University of Alberta Pandas on Friday and Saturday night.
Current Form: The Heat women are currently sitting ranked #9 in the U Sports Top 10, after going 4-6 since the beginning of the 2017 portion of this season’s conference schedule. Last weekend they earned a clean sweep against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, winning both matches 3-0.
Key Players: Aidan Lea has continued her stellar season, and maintained her spot atop the Canada West hitting percentage leaders, with a .340 percentage. Erin Drew is also near the top of a statistical category, sitting fifth in blocks per set with an average of .97.
Team Stat: The Heat attack is still one of the best in the conference, putting away one of the most consistently high kill numbers in each set played. They hold the third-best average in Canada West, averaging 12.25 kills per set.
Overall Head to Head vs. Alberta: Since the Heat joined Canada West in 2012, they hold an even record of 4-4 against the Pandas. Their last matches were on January 15 & 16, 2016 and UBCO won both, 3-1 and 3-2 respectively.
CIS National Ranking: #1
CanWest Standings: #1
Last week: 2-0 @ MRU
Streak: 18W
2015-16 record, conference: 20-4, 2nd
2016 CW playoffs: 2-2, 4th
Last CW title: 2012 / 10
Last CIS title: 2007 / 7
preseason preview courtesy of Canadawest.org
Pandas coming into this weekend: Alberta own a perfect 18-0 record in conference play so far this season, and have already locked up a playoff spot. They have lost just eight sets in the campaign, and only three against losing teams.
Schedule Notes: The Pandas have only played two teams this season who currently have winning records, and only one that has locked up a playoff spot at this point.
Key Players: The Pandas have a player near the top in offensive and defensive categories. Meg Casault is third in Canada West with an average of 3.98 kills per set, and Eryn Orysiuk is third in digs per set, averaging 3.79.
Team Stat: Alberta sits just above the UBCO women in the kills per set category, currently in second with an average of 12.40.
Key additions (name / position / eligibility / hometown / last team):
Tessa Hill / OH / 1st / Calgary, AB / William Aberhart HS
Erin Corbett / OH / 1st / Edmonton, AB / Harry Ainlay HS
Vanessa Jarman/ M / 1st / Edmonton, AB / Harry Ainlay HS
Key losses (name / position / hometown / years with program):
Jessie Niles / L / Turner Valley, AB / 5
Kirsten Peters / OH / Edmonton, AB / 5
Key performer:
Meg Casault / Outside Hitter / 5th-year / Edmonton, AB